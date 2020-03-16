Probability of rain soon after Tuesday sunshine

Tonight: A cold entrance is forecast to drive through eastern Iowa tonight. A handful of places of drizzle are possible forward of the entrance. Temperatures remain previously mentioned freezing so if there is any drizzle it stays liquid. Clouds very clear late tonight as lows drop into the mid and higher 20s.

Tuesday: High stress moves across the Midwest and presents us a largely sunny sky. The wind is light and turns to the south afterwards in the afternoon. Significant temperatures are hotter with highs in the mid to higher 40s.

Tuesday Evening: As the substantial moves away from the region clouds promptly maximize all through the evening. The sky remains cloudy by means of the evening with rain shifting into eastern Iowa just after midnight. Lower temperatures are in the mid and higher 30s.

Wednesday: Rain proceeds into the early morning. Rain amounts from Tuesday evening into Wednesday will be in close proximity to .50”. Not a great deal rain is envisioned Wednesday afternoon. Highs are in the higher 40s

Thursday: A different spherical of rain is very likely, and this will be all working day and into Thursday night time. Highs are predicted to warm into the mid-50s. Rain mixes to gentle snow late Thursday night time just before it ends very early Friday early morning. Rain amounts will be .50” to .75”. Small to no snow predicted.

Friday: The prospect of rain/snow is very low and early in the morning. Clouds linger via the day with wind gusts to 40 mph from the northwest pulling in colder air. Temperatures are in the mid-30s throughout the day.