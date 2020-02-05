Probable No. 1 choice Joe Burrow reveals how he uses the first NFL check

Joe Burrow plays for the LSU Tigers. (Alika Jenner / Getty)

Heisman winner Joe Burrow says he already knows how to spend the first paycheck he received from an NFL team later this year.

The 23-year-old, who completed 76.3 percent of his 5,671-yard passes with 60 touchdowns and six interceptions in 15 games in his final college season, while leading the LSU to a national championship, doesn’t want to buy a car or house, or an expensive one Clock. What does he want? A personal cook.

“I’m a healthy eater. Whatever he or she can do, it tastes good and keeps me in ruins,” Burrow told TMZ Sports.

While not that sexy, investing in his body reflects a trend practiced by many top athletes, including LeBron James and Tom Brady, who spend millions every year to make sure they’re in the best shape possible. In addition to luxury goods such as a physiotherapist, massage therapist and nutritionist, a personal cook also makes a lot of sense.

Burrow, who is expected to finish first overall at the Cincinnati Bengals in April, told TMZ that he was eating steak and served it with a side dish of asparagus or lobster macaroni and cheese.

Burrow also said he would take his steak without sauce, A1 or otherwise. At least that’s a trait where the future NFL player is way ahead of Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who takes his steak with a large serving of ketchup.

