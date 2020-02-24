probable-traitors-lurk-all-over-every-corner-on-a-paranoid-homeland

Costa Ronin, Claire Danes Photo: Sifeddine Elamine (Showtime)

“False Friends” delivers confirmation that Yevgeny is a flesh-and-blood presence, not a figment of Carrie’s details the meeting pictured above unquestionably occurs and is noticed (though not heard) by Dunne and his staff. Which is about all we know for certain in an episode steeped in traitorous habits and rampant paranoia. There’s so significantly suspicion solid in so quite a few directions, the prospect of peace is additional fragile and tentative than at any time.

Let’s begin with Yevgeny, who confirms he left the take note directing Carrie to Samira by delivering a similar observe placing up a meeting time and area. Carrie thinks Yevgeny is recruitable, or at least that is what she tells Dunne when he’s ready to send her back to Germany. Not even Carrie can know for certain what she thinks Yevgeny is up to, presented that so substantially of their time with each other is clouded in her memory. By now suspicious that Carrie could have been turned by the Russians, Dunne approves the assembly in hopes of either confirming or disproving his uncertainties about her. All the buddy-buddy stuff from the bar the earlier night is now unveiled to be element of a strategy to influence Carrie that Jenna is her new bestie.

Jenna is nonetheless new at this spy game, on the other hand, and Carrie immediately picks up on her intentions while sharing a smoke on the roof. Complicating issues even more is the suggestion that Yevgeny may possibly be staging the function to throw even additional suspicion on Carrie. The conference by itself doesn’t clear up much—certainly not for the observers who simply cannot listen to most of it many thanks to Yevgeny scheduling the conference in the course of the connect with to prayer at a mosque. And not for Carrie both, offered that Yevgeny may perhaps be manipulating her foggy recollections of captivity. Did he seriously help you save her from a suicide endeavor? Surely no 1 else could have informed him that Carrie once deemed drowning her very own daughter, appropriate? If she opened up about that, what else did she spill?

Bogus pals come in quite a few guises, and although it is tricky to think about a mass-murdering terrorist turning against his son and siding with Saul, Haqqani is able to sniff out the betrayal that led to final week’s attack on his convoy. That Tasneem was behind it is no shock, but that she promised Jalal he would take his father’s position at the head of the Taliban in exchange for his cooperation in Haqqani’s assassination is a variable difficult by the inconvenient truth that Haqqani is not useless. Saul manages to influence Haqqani that the U.S. wasn’t powering the assault and that he has a traitor in his camp. Suspecting Jalal, Haqqani sets up a sting procedure that parallels Dunne’s surveillance of Carrie, apart from that he’s truly equipped to pay attention in on the crucial conversation that gives absent the match. For this kind of a lethal terrorist, Haqqani proves to be an aged softie by releasing his son, a move that will definitely arrive again to haunt him as Jalal is speedily rescued from exile by Tasneem.

Our first seem of the year at the homeland finds President Warner (Beau Bridges) surrounded by his have established of false friends and potential traitors. Sam Trammell (Genuine Blood) joins the cast as Vice President Ben Hayes, a member of the opposing bash brought aboard as a unity gesture. (Are we even intended to keep in mind which party Warner belongs to? Could it quite possibly make a difference?) Hayes will come off as oily from the commence, suggesting that they merely slice the captured Saul unfastened because he’s a Keane holdover in any case. David Wellington, himself a political survivor, warns the president that Hayes may well choose a run at him in the approaching election. An previous expressing about trying to keep your close friends near and your enemies closer will come to thoughts. As this remaining period of Homeland heats up, it’s receiving more durable to tell the variance.

