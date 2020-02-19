[problems-were-being-created]

Most current
one hour back
Relatives Of Pardoned Construction Exec Donated Around 200K To Trump’s Reelection Campaign
2 several hours ago
The Hill Goes Easy On John Solomon In Critique Of Ukraine Disinfo Columns
three several hours back
Sanders Spox Walks Back Assert That Bloomberg ‘Suffered Coronary heart Attacks’
By David Kurtz
|
February 19, 2020 1: 58 p.m.
Be part of TPM FOR JUST $1
Challenging to watch The Hill test to personal up to remaining occasion to a traditionally sizeable misinformation campaign.
David Kurtz
(@TPM_dk)
is TPM’s executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
Have a idea? Deliver it Right here!