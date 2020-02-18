[process-of-a-down’s-john-dolmayan-and-serj-tankian-unveil-‘starman’-cover]

Method Of A Down‘s John Dolmayan and Serj Tankian have unveiled their protect of David Bowie‘s ‘Starman’.

The monitor is taken from Dolmayan’s impending covers album ‘These Grey Men’ and sees the pair offering a warped and up-tempo acquire on Bowie’s 1972 hit.

As very well as providing their consider on the ‘Rise and Drop of Ziggy Stardust’ classic, the pair have also teamed up for a go over of Chatting Heads’ ‘Road to Nowhere’ — with Tankian delivering vocals when a lot more.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Uhh-zKENhw0?feature=oembed" title="These Grey Men - Starman feat. Serj Tankian (David Bowie Cover | 2020)" width="696"></noscript>

Dolmayan said of the new record: “While I was driving, I’d place on satellite radio and hear to whichever arrived on. Oftentimes, I’d listen to a little something and request myself how I would perform or prepare it.”

He added: “I actually started to make a listing of about 30 tracks I might include someday. I just obtained inspiration from desert driving and listening to songs. Procedure was not generating songs at the time, but I required an outlet for my inventive electrical power. So, I whittled down the list and reached out to some artists I desired to operate with.”

Very last month, Dolmayan also introduced his cover of Radiohead’s ‘Street Spirit (Fade Out)‘, teaming up with Rage In opposition to The Machine’s Tom Morello and Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows on the monitor.

In December 2019, Dolmayan also voiced his hope that System Of A Down will document new music in the wake of guitarist John Frusciante’s return to the Pink Incredibly hot Chili Peppers.

Dolmayan, who is continue to Procedure Of A Down’s drummer despite the band past releasing an album in 2005, claimed the information about Frusciante displays that teams can set “bullshit aside” and “work jointly for a frequent goal”.

Program Of A Down will head out on a European tour in June – which include a headline slot at Down load Pageant.