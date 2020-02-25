[procession,-providers-underway-in-delano-for-porterville-fire-captain-raymond-figueroa]

Southeast Bakersfield people getting new town park



Southeast Bakersfield residents will be able to delight in a new 5-acre park in a few decades.

The metropolis has announced it has been given $three million from the California Parks and Drinking water Bond Act of 2018 to make a new park at the corner of Linnell Way and Brahma Road. The grant will address the complete design of the park and demands no matching resources from the metropolis.