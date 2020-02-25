Inmate serving lifestyle sentence in Vacaville for murdering five teen ladies dies of pure causes
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murdering 5 teenage ladies died of pure triggers at California Health-related Facility on Monday.
The California Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported 72-year-old Roy Lewis Norris died at eight: 40 p.m. Norris had been serving a 45-calendar year-to-existence sentence from Los Angeles County for 4 counts of 1st-degree murder, a single depend of second-diploma murder, two counts of forcible rape and robbery.
Assemblyman Vince Fong introduces expenses aimed to tackle state’s homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Vince Fong has released 3 costs aimed at helping deal with the homelessness crisis in California.
One of the expenses is AB 2870, which would deliver $750 million for supportive housing to cities and counties that will create the infrastructure required to get homeless straight away off community streets and into housing with customized products and services.
Southeast Bakersfield people getting new town park
Southeast Bakersfield residents will be able to delight in a new 5-acre park in a few decades.
The metropolis has announced it has been given $three million from the California Parks and Drinking water Bond Act of 2018 to make a new park at the corner of Linnell Way and Brahma Road. The grant will address the complete design of the park and demands no matching resources from the metropolis.
