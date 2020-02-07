“Produce 101” PD and CP say that the manipulation was due to the trainees who wanted to leave + deny the corruption

The first trial for manipulation of the “Produce 101” series took place on February 7.

The eight accused, including PD (director) Ahn Joon Young, PC (chief producer) Kim Yong Bum, PD Lee and five former and current entertainment agency officials were all present at the trial.

Production crew members accused of manipulating the results of the vote, and Ahn Joon Young is also accused of having received bribes for being treated in an adult entertainment establishment by entertainment agency representatives. Entertainment agency officials are accused of offering bribes.

Through their lawyer, Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum admitted to having manipulated text votes. However, counsel added that the votes had been manipulated due to interns who wanted to leave the program.

The lawyer said, “The accused Kim Yong Bum heard that a certain trainee in Season 2 did not want to be part of the first training, so he understood that the trainee’s intention to leave and increased the classification of trainees who were classified below him. Although it is not a transparent method, it is not due to self-interest or abusive corruption. “

“Defendant Ahn Joon Young confirmed a certain intern’s desire to leave in the first preliminary round of season 1, so he took action after reporting to CP Kim Yong Bum and receiving approval. It was not due to corruption, ”said the lawyer.

Regarding Ahn Joon Young’s accusation of accepting bribes, the lawyer said: “Ahn Joon Young admits to having drunk with the managers of the entertainment agency, but he has not received any inappropriate bribes. He admits to having violated the Act respecting abusive solicitations and court offices. “

Lawyers for the entertainment agency officials also said, “It is true that they treated him, but they did not bribe him. There was no reason to bribe forcibly. They only drank together because they know each other personally. There have also been many separate gatherings unrelated to the program, such as birthday celebrations. “

The second trial will take place on March 6 at 2 p.m. KST.

Source (1) (2)

