Produce coronavirus episodes far away with CBS’s “All Rise”

According to the network, the CBS forensic drama series “Allrise” has resumed production with episodes reflecting the coronavirus crisis in the lives of the characters.

Episodes will be recorded remotely using social media and other digital technologies, following the rules of social distance, CBS said. As with other television shows and movies, all rises were interrupting production due to pandemics.

Greg Spottiswood, the executive producer of the drama, has a unique story that tells a story about the resilience, justice, and the power of the community-the ‘all-rise’ family banding together-in our various homes and even in the city Opportunity. statement.

The late-night show airs and the host works remotely, but the freshman drama “All Rise” appears to be back in production with the first series.

The episode broadcast on May 4 reflects the impact of the pandemic on the judicial system, CBS said. Judge Lola Carmichael of series star Simone Missick virtually presides over the trial, including a discussion between the brothers and the stolen car.

Casts include Marg Helgenberger, Wilson Bethel and Jessica Camacho.

According to CBS, the footage is shot at the cast house and special effects are used to create the necessary background. A cinematographer who shoots alone by car shoots outdoor footage of a deserted Los Angeles cityscape.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—New York City is preparing to use the park as a temporary burial ground

-Millions will be unable to pay their bills this month. What financial experts advise

-What Small and Medium Businesses Need to Know about SBA’s Payroll Program

-What happens to mileage service status and miles?

-Why the United States is turning to coronavirus face masks

—JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon draws a worse future than 2008 in annual letters

-Coronavirus overturns learning and cancels spring test of millions of US students

—PODCAST: Two healthcare CEOs on why coronavirus testing and vaccines are the ammunition needed to fight COVID-19

—Video: Withdrawal penalty is waived for those hurt by 401 [k] COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] CBS