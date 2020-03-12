Produced in the Northwest: Robinson Windword

March 12, 2020 11:33 AM

Derek Deis

Posted: March 12, 2020 11:33 AM

Robinson Windword is a agreement sewing producer in Spokane.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Within Robinson Windword’s facility off of Geiger Blvd., there is a total whole lot of sewing likely on with the company’s handful of full-time employees.

“We kind of feel of ourselves as a extremely technological manufacturer for extremely specific forms of products for really particular programs,” stated operator Jack Robinson.

Robinson begun in the sewing company in his early 20s, whilst attending the University of Washington.

“I sewed up the first nylon wallet that I know of in existence,” explained Robinson.

You listened to that proper. Robinson invented the nylon wallet that several folks had in the late 1970s and early 1980s. And his small business quickly took off just after showing in an problem of Popular Mechanics.

When Robinson went to the publish workplace a several days after the magazine strike stands to verify on orders, he suggests the postal employee, “Came back with two gunny sacks entire of checks. Five greenback checks. So $40,000. And back in, that was likely 1978 then, that was a great deal of dollars.”

He ended up promoting his to start with sewing business enterprise, but then got back again in with Robinson Windword in 1986, obtaining a market as a smaller producer.

The enterprise now makes a vast selection of solutions, including airline parkas and bibs.

“In case they have to make an unexpected emergency landing on the North Pole, the crew has some survival equipment to at the very least get treatment of by themselves so they can choose treatment of the passengers,” said Robinson.

It also does the lining for rescue litters utilized by search and rescue crews.

“Which is what you see hauled up in the helicopters with people today laying in them,” stated Robinson. “So we’re in the history, building the liner, so persons do not tumble by.”

Robinson Windword does anything from pet merchandise to healthcare products.

“We turned registered with the Food and drug administration as a healthcare machine company. So we do a great deal of solitary use clinical units now,” mentioned Robinson.

It also relies heavily on dozens of what it phone calls property sewers, independent contractors who do their do the job from dwelling.

Robinson explained property sewers can, “Be their very own boss. Can sew in their pajamas. Doesn’t make a difference.”

Now that he’s a seasoned veteran, Robinson really enjoys aiding younger business people get began.

“Because I have begun a small business twice and know the hurdles that you facial area. It’s difficult.”

And following stitching jointly a thriving next act in the stitching business, Robinson laughed about obtaining no designs of slowing down at any time before long.

“I’m however youthful. You know, I’m only 63. I figure I have got a good 20 years still left.”