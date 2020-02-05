Producer Jung Chul Min to Leave “Running Man” of SBS

After 10 years on the show, producer Jung Chul Min leaves SBS “Running Man”.

SBS released a statement on February 5 announcing his departure, stating, “Jung Chul Min is stepping down from his role as producer on” Running Man “. From now on, the new producer will be Choi Bo Pil.”

The statement further clarified that he was retiring to take a break. Its last shooting will take place on February 18.

Jung Chul Min has been a producer of “Running Man” since its premiere in the summer of 2010, while in 2016 he was joined by Lee Hwan Jin and Park Yong Woo to form a three-person producer team. The show took on a new direction in 2017 with Jeon So Min and Yang Se Chan joining the production team.

If it is sad to see Jung Chul Min leave, the future of “Running Man” is in good hands. Choi Bo Pil has producer experience on other successful variety shows such as “Healing Camp” and “Fantastic Duo”.

Good luck to Jung Chul Min in all his future endeavors!

