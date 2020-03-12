Production for River River, CW FOX’s “Next” has shut down after crew members contract coronavirus

Production on The CW Riverdale’s teen drama series has been suspended after a member of the production team came in contact with someone who has recently tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday. Television.

“We have been made aware that a member of the Riverdale-based team in Vancouver recently contacted a person who tested positive for COVID-19,” said a spokesman for Warner Bros. “The team member is currently receiving a medical evaluation.”

They continued:

We are working closely with appropriate Vancouver health authorities and agencies to identify and contact anyone who may be in direct contact with the team member. Our health and safety are always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works in our productions around the world. With great caution, production on “Riverdale” is on hold now.

Riverdale joins a list of shows already affected by the coronavirus. Another cast member of the upcoming Fox series, who tested positive for the disease, was filmed in Chicago. CBS, meanwhile, has suspended production of the 41st season of Survivor, which is set to take place on the island of Fiji, due to “growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2px382OpYU (/ embed)

The global coronavirus infection rate continues to increase, with more than 127,000 confirmed cases worldwide and more than 4,600 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) called the outbreak a “global pandemic,” with its director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declaring to be “deeply concerned about the alarming levels of diffusion and severity.”

“Every country can still change the course of this pandemic,” he said. “If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, plot and mobilize their people in response.”

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night in a live speech from the White House and announced a 30-day travel ban from Europe to the United States.

“After consulting with our leading government health professionals, I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans. To prevent new cases from entering our shores, we will suspend every trip from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, “said President Trump. “The European Union has not taken the same precautions and has restricted travel from China and other points of interest. As a result, many travelers in Europe felt like large groups in the United States.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email bkew@breitbart.com.