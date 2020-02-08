Products of the Week: Lemonade Trulys, Patagonia Packs and Vintage Levis

Every week our inbox is flooded with news about equipment, clothing and technical innovations from around the world. In this function we analyze the best. Today: Selters lemonade, Patagonia stand up bags and a colorful Levi’s collection.

Fleece trucker jacket

The denim jacket has its advantages, but warmth is not one of them. American Giant took this classic silhouette and transformed it into a cozy fleece layer with four pockets, contrasting details (seams and collar back) and flexibility that you will not find in your typically stiff Levi layer. Yes, it won’t develop a blend or anything like that over time, but this little lack of character is a low price to keep warm.

Air Jordan I ’85

It’s been a couple of outstanding months for the Jordan brand, and the train continues with this new iteration of the AJ1, which is designed in a color scheme that clearly follows the original 85 design. You get a black base, gym red covers, and a bright white midsole. New but classic.

Levi’s vintage clothing

For Levi’s Vintage Clothing Spring / Summer 2020 collection, the brand was inspired by San Francisco’s 1975 soap box derby (appear in the 1994 The Little Rascals, if that helps shake your memory). The special Derby Levi that this collection refers to was sponsored by the San Francisco Museum of Art to celebrate the transition to today’s San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Various Bay Area artists have been invited to create and participate, sponsored by Levi Strauss & Co. The resulting collection, inspired by the event, is anything but a symbol of 1975 in San Francisco, with pastel pink, yellow and blue , wide-legged jeans and trucker jackets made of suede. Groovy.

MLB Spring Training Hats

Baseball is back, baby. New Era has just released Major League Baseball’s spring training hats for 2020. Many of the 39THIRTY stretch-fit hats have a team logo in the letter logo, while teams like White Sox and Blue James have some unique designs. We appreciate that it is so good for them.

Patagonia stand up bags

You know Patagonia’s legendary Stand Up Shorts, one of the first products that Yvon Chouinard ever made, named after the fact that the first pair was right on a table. Now you can buy them in sachet form. The practical bags, briefs, tote bags and belt bags are no-frills, but in true Patagonia style, they are made of better materials than the other types, such as organic cotton canvas and 100% recycled lining.

MINE77 x Steamline Trunk

The late James Burton fell in love with the designs of the Streamline luggage brand and adapted his own for Burton’s MINE77 collection. The upgrades include a larger overall size, a completely black finish that replaces the traditional buckles with snowboard binding ratchets, adds skate wheels, and attaches an inner mountain scene print.

Nike React Vision

If the success of the Element 87 and its little brother, the Element 55, is an indication of this, the React Vision seems to be a significant drop for Nike, which we can see very well in a variety of colors. It’s a real eye-catcher with some interesting overlay patterns, almost inside out, and a very cool swoosh printed directly on the outer mesh layer. Add 87x pops of color to the React foam midsole and a hard plastic heel counter that protrudes a bit (perhaps a nod to the Nike x Sacai waffle), and you have a classic in the making.

Gearbox Automatic Turntable MkII

The special thing about this record player is that it looks very cool at first glance. And you’ll sound really cool at your next dinner party if you can tell people it’s the 1955 Braun PC 3 SV designed by the legendary German industrial wizard Dieter Rams. But we also hate that the base of the turntable is just big enough to hold a 7-inch LP instead of a 12-inch LP, which ultimately makes it look like some kind of stupid Crosley thing. It has a built-in phono preamplifier and is therefore definitely more suitable for beginners than for audiophiles, as the Ortofon OM-10 cartridge of the entry-level class proves. You can do better for the money.

Really lemonade

Really sometimes gets the short end of the stick … even occasionally from us. But the Seltzer giant recently dropped its version of spiked lemonade, and it’s pretty darn good. The mixture of Seltzer and lemonade has only 100 calories and is available in four flavors: Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. Of course, it’s a little sweeter than normal seltzer, but if you fancy taste, you should definitely consider a case.

A.P.C. x Persol

Persol has just started a collaboration with the French fashion house A.P.C. with three new iterations of Persol’s famous 649 model. The concept of the 649 model is rooted in Italian history – originally designed for Italian tram drivers and carried by them in 1957. It wasn’t long before they achieved icon status when Italian actor Marcello Mastroianni wore them in the 1961 film Divorce, Italian Style. So if you want to achieve the same status, you should crop one for yourself.

Ruling Champ x Asics

In honor of the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Reigning Champ and Asics have teamed up to create a four-part series of capsule collections, each inspired by a metropolis. The latest installment in the series pays homage to Vancouver, and the inspiration is reflected in the sneaker colors: glacier gray (the Goretex GEL Cumulus 21) and midnight (the GEL-Quantum 360 5 Trail), a reflection of the city’s coastlines and gray sky.

