Products of the week: Old Bay hot sauce, nirvana socks and aluminum carry-ons

Every week our inbox is flooded with news about equipment, clothing and technical innovations from around the world. In this function we analyze the best.

Brunswick rain jacket

Looking good in the rain is a difficult task, but J.Crew makes it a little easier with his Brunswick rain jacket – all while keeping you dry. The three-layer nylon fabric ensures that you do not come into contact with water, and there are numerous pockets (including a secret cell phone pocket) in which you can store your valuable items. There are also three fun colors that brighten up the cloudy days. They definitely look less like a wet dog (of course, no insult to dogs).

Light Blue Narwhal & Seagull sweatshirt

Very Troubled Child was founded by Alberto Favaretto and creates elegant travel bags and other personalized leather accessories. And while their specialty is bags, they have just dropped a merino wool unisex pullover with the brand’s typical Narwhal & Seagull pattern and wish us a sunnier day with seagulls and narwhals.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77

The Nike Blazer returned vigorously last year as one of our favorite shoes we should recommend instead of the annoyingly ubiquitous (but admittedly very clean!) Killshot 2 that everyone else is wearing. This version, cut in a “storm blue” suede, is the best so far. However, it only seems to be available in the UK so you have to do size conversions and all that, but man, you will look so damn cool.

Dyson Lightcycle Morph

Yes, Dyson is back with a minimalist lamp that costs $ 650. But if you can go beyond the inherent ridiculousness, the new morph lights, like most Dyson products, are awesome. With four formats, the table and floor models can be switched from spot light to ambient light with a simple swipe. The color and brightness of the light change with the time of day. Even if you have to replace the bulbs of your other lamps regularly, this has been the case for around 60 years.

Old Bay® hot sauce

Old Bay dropped the hottest product of the year: Old Bay Hot Sauce. The sauce, which contains the same spice as the beloved namesake, was immediately sold out. For this reason, we have to inform you that the product is currently not available. However, we hope that it will be available again soon as we have to get our hands (and mouth) out as soon as possible.

Frank & Oak Drift sneakers

With the drift, Frank & Oak from Canada offers a solid competitor in the always important category of white sneakers. They will try to find a new couple as spring approaches. Why this? The sustainable details actually stand out from the style quotient, from the flawless, plant-dyed organic leather upper to the organic, unbleached cotton laces that offer a cream-colored pop.

Nirvana Sock Collection

Stance’s tribute to the grunge era of the 90s is a collection of Nirvana socks with the band’s legendary smiley logo and a tie-die print commemorating Nirvana’s Nevermind album. Unfortunately, you have to name 5 titles before buying.

The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition

What? You don’t have an outside pocket yet? Well, the hottest hand luggage name has yet another option to attract frequent flyers. They have been offering aluminum roller bags for some time, but with the aluminum edition they are launching two new colors: onyx and gold, matching the classic silver and the popular rose gold. All are available in two hand luggage sizes as well as a medium and a large suitcase.

EDKH

The Oliver Cabell shoe brand unveiled these “Epstein didn’t kill themselves” sneakers to let everyone know that Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of trafficking in underage girls and had a lot of damned information about many powerful people, didn’t kill himself.

Valet RVR trailer

Basically, it’s a remote-controlled car that can move trailers. Now moving your airstream becomes a fun game instead of a task where you wonder why you bought the thing in the first place. Gamify everything!

Krisp

This new iOS app, previously only available on the desktop, uses AI to suppress outside noise when you have an important conversation. You can connect them to Zoom, Webex, or another annoying conference service, and the devices keep your voice in the foreground. You never have to mute again (unless you want to keep this benefit).

Air Max 90 Hyper Royal

An icon in an iconic color that is available for the first time. It’s not the most comfortable shoe in Nike’s Air Max collection, but it’s definitely one of the nicest. Act quickly, we expect it to sell out quickly.

