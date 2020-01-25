Products of the Week: Superbowl Hats, Regular Beer and a Razr Phone Comeback

Every week our inbox is flooded with news about equipment, clothing and technical innovations from around the world. In this function we analyze the best. Today: Chiefs and 49ers Superbowl LIV hats, a fine beer and a new and smartphone-improved Razr flip phone.

Nike Air Max 97 G.

The Air Max 97’s icon, but make it golf. Even the links are experiencing a sneaker revolution, so you can at least look good while having everything in sight. If you miss this particular shoe, you can purchase the golf course-style version on Monday 27th.

No. 14 frying pan with two handles

If you don’t like to cook with cast iron, this is not the pan for you. However, if you consider yourself a cast iron connoisseur, Smithey’s largest frying pan will be the new highlight of your collection. They recommend use for roasting wild birds, roasting steaks or grilling vegetables.

Best Made Brass Collection

If there’s one thing that makes Best Made Co. stand out, it’s unnecessarily fancy versions of particularly fancy items. This can be seen in their new Best Made Brass collection, which includes such must-haves as an $ 88 push safe, $ 22 brass cubes, a $ 118 brass scale, and, our favorite, a $ 28 brass Sharpener, which comes with a leather case. It’s totally absurd and we need everything right away.

Jordan Retro 4

If, like us and pretty much everyone else we know, you missed the Bred 4s released last year, you could do far worse than the Black Cat version released this week for the first time since 2006 – Pick up the classic Jordan 4 silhouette, which is made from black nubuck leather and has black plastic fittings and nets. At 4, we’re still looking for a pair of white cements, but we’re tempted.

Lululemon Lunar New Year collection

Is there any reason for Lululemon to launch a Lunar New Year line other than participating on Chinese holidays? No. Are we always happy to receive new Lululemon gear for their industry-leading construction and non-traditional color choices such as garnet and fool’s gold? Do you bet?

Mejuri Men’s Thin Band

At some point in your life, you have probably received some not-so-subtle jewelry tips from the woman. Now you can turn the tables and give your own tips: The jewelry brand Mejuri has just launched its first men’s items, including the thin ribbon, either in 14-carat yellow or white gold. It is a perfect wedding band and can be engraved for a more personal touch. But it is also minimal enough for everyday life, whether engaged or not. There are only 21 days left until Valentine’s Day …

Regular beer

Quite frankly, the whole notion that a beer is described as normal is offensive and meaningless, as if we should maintain the stupid and stupid American notion that a wheat beer or a brown ale or even a fucking IPA is thought of as a foreign beer for imagination should people. But whatever, we understand. It is a camp “for the times when you want to drink normal beer”. It’s probably fine. You should probably drink something better.

Motorola Razr

Hi there! Remember me? Your Motorola Razr 2005 felt so cool to you when you answered a call that you actually called / wrote with? Well, I’m back from cell phone purgatory, but this time I got the smartphone treatment. Yes, Motorola brought me back as a foldable smartphone with an impressive 6.2-inch foldable 2142 x 876 POLED display, a second outer OLED screen, a 16-megapixel rear-view camera as well as a 5-megapixel front camera and a fingerprint sensor , I hope you are well. Tell your new iPhone, I said hello.

Banana Republic Dry Indigo Traveler Denim

Shoutout to Banana Republic for the entry into the ethical denim game. The material is known to be environmentally harmful. Therefore, the brand now offers a line called Dry Indigo Traveler, which uses up to 99% less water and 89% less chemicals and reduces energy consumption in production by 65%. At the beginning there are four washes available. So try a few.

Super Bowl LIV hats

Chances are still 50:50 who brings the bowl home – but if you’re a Niners, Chiefs, or Andy Reid fan, you can get a Super Bowl LIV hat with your preferred team in different styles and add colors Wear it during the game or just to keep it as a keepsake – you never know when you’ll be back.

Taylor Stitch Australian relief piston jackets

One of our favorite men’s brands has just launched a new Harrington-style jacket made of indigo cord, the Piston, which we wholeheartedly support. They also commissioned three customized versions of the chainstitch that they auctioned off to raise money for the Australian bushfire crisis, particularly the New South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. If you haven’t donated yet, there’s no better time.

Fiskars from Maria Korkeila Capsule Collection

Now that Carhartt has continued to be successful in the fashion industry, Fiskars wants some of what they have. The Finnish house and garden company has teamed up with designer Maria Korkeila to develop a “unisex workwear meets streetwear collection” that will soon be available to all plant fathers out there.

