Products of the week: Uncut Gems Memorabilia, Pizza Rat Gear and Cashball Vests

It’s the year of the (pizza) rat.

Every week our inbox is flooded with news about equipment, clothing and technical innovations from around the world. In this function we analyze the best. Today: A winning basketball from the movie “Uncut Gems”, lots of equipment from “Year of the Rat” and sunglasses designed by Velvet Underground.

Uncut gems that win the bet

A24 sells a basketball collector’s item reminiscent of Howards (Adam Sandler) * spoiler * who won the parlay bet on Game 7 of the 2012 Eastern Conference semi-final between the Celtics and the 76ers. If you are a super fan of uncut gems or just enjoy very expensive basketballs, this may be your decision.

ACG Air Terra Antarctica

Nike may have created the ultimate winter sneaker – the ACG Air Terra Antarctica. The shoe features a Gore-Tex upper to keep out all those rough winter elements, and a sticky rubber outsole for solid traction to keep your feet warm, dry, and on the floor. Plus, they just look silly.

Rag & Bone Lunar New Year capsule collection

We will admit that the pizza rat – in meme years – is about a century old. However, we are facing the year of the rat in the Chinese calendar, and therefore brands are reviving the small, sliced ​​rodent with varying degrees of success. Rag & Bone has by far our favorite collection, which ranges from hand-embroidered sweaters to our new white T-shirt. “Is that a rat on your shirt?”

Thursday Boot Co. Limited Edition Captain

Thursday’s captain is one of our favorite no frills boots. These captains are all about bells and whistles. We speak of eye-catching 18-carat gold eyelets, elaborate brogue details and ultra-luxurious materials such as handmade full-grain leather and Italian Shell Cordovan. If you want to improve your boating game, these three styles make it easy.

Leatherman Limited Edition Charge + Damascus

If something falls into the “nobody” category, nobody knows what it means, but it’s provocative, it’s Damascus steel. The layering technique that creates trippy, wavy patterns is centuries old, which means that you cannot trust all modern knife slings to do it right. However, you can trust Leatherman. The company has just released two limited versions of its Charge multitool (a favorite of its founder Tim Leatherman), which contains damask steel from Nevada’s Vegas Forge and other high-quality materials such as handles made of carbon fiber or walnut wood. How limited? Only 300 pieces were ever made.

White light By Jacques Marie Mage x The Velvet Underground

The sunglasses brand Jacques Marie Mage and rock icons from The Velvet Underground collaborated on the special edition “White Light”. The glasses are named after the band’s second album, while the frames are based on the personal glasses of founding member John Cale.

TAG Heuer Carrera 160 years silver limited edition

The Carrera is one of the best-known models from TAG Heuer and the name has shaped all kinds of racing timepieces over the past 50 years. It all started with the 2447S (a silver Carrera) and the 2447N (a black Carrera), the former of which is particularly valuable for watch lovers. To mark the 160th anniversary of the brand, TAG Heuer is of course launching the coveted watch with some modern improvements. Only 1,860 pieces are manufactured. Sign up for updates now.

Noah x Vans Sk8-Hi Decon

Two of our favorite brands, American retailer Noah NYC and classic skate shoe manufacturer Vans, are no strangers to working with and are returning with an exclusive pair of 100% leather suede shoes in two bold colors.

Cashball puffer vest

100% water-repellent nylon puffer vest made from cashball-recycled cashmere filling. What is cashball? Well, it feels like cashmere – but it’s environmentally friendly and cruelty free. The filling consists mainly of waste that arises before consumption, but retains all the breathable and warm properties of cashmere.

New Balance M577YOR “Year of the Rat”

In case you missed it above – it’s the year of the rat. And New Balance also gets into the rat action (ew) with a rat pack (get it?) Sneakers. After launching the M1500 “Year of the Rat” shoe, NB has just launched the M577, which has a blue / purple color palette with a touch of pink to represent the pink hairless areas of a rat that you can never stop thinking of , Happy Lunar New Year!

