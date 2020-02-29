[professional-boxing-heads-back-again-to-worcester,-british-isles-for-to-start-with-time-in-25-several-years-on-april-twelve]

RINGSIDE 29/02/2020

BCB Promotions are delighted to announce that professional boxing returns to Worcester just after a 25-yr absence in April.

Not because 17 January 1995 has a professional exhibit been held in the city with local hero Paul Busby headlining.

Busby outpointed Warren Stowe to assert the WBO Inter-Continential middleweight title that night time and a host of house favourites feature when compensated pugilism returns to the Perdiswell Leisure Centre, under the BCB Promotions banner, on Sunday April 12.

Main the new wave of Worcester warriors is Owen Cooper.

Cooper himself experienced his initial amateur bout at Perdiswell and it was not a signal of matters to come, as he was beaten by Craig Franklin on details.

It is his only-at any time decline there, getting been again on a number of situations since with notable amateur scalps over the likes of Billy Revell and Kayden Connolly.

People verdicts about Revell and Connolly had been two of 17 victories around fellow nationwide champions, with Cooper proclaiming England Youth honours in 2018.

The 19-yr-old finished his beginner job with 32 wins from 41 contests, turning professional very last calendar year wherever he’s currently racked up two details successes so far.

Cooper’s four-spherical pro bow observed him prevail over Paul Cummings, who was 50 % a foot taller and came in a good deal heavier, without the need of dropping a round in a 40-37 points outcome.

He did even much better in his 2nd outing from ‘Fonz’ Alexander Anderson, registering a 40-36 factors whitewash acquiring been in overall command.

Subsequent up is his maiden six-rounder, at a rather early place in his professional journey, and it will arrive in his personal yard. Title fights in Worcester are a more time-time period dream.

He’s coached by Malcolm Melvin, who challenged for significant domestic prizes himself as a pro. Cooper may well even make super lightweight to come to be a contender.

A few far more items of Worcester Boxing Club surface in other places on the card with Adam Harper, Michael Mooney and debutant Ameen Khalid in action.

Harper, from Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire, is a previous Midlands and English super lightweight champion and Commonwealth title challenger.

He’s back again after a 19-thirty day period absence and shorter-lived retirement, with some standing owning never ever missing the countrywide crown in the ring.

‘Mad Man’ Mooney will make a unusual appearance in the property corner, soon after journeyman status on the road in which he’s heading in direction of getting to be a centurion.

The 34-12 months-aged tremendous light-weight shouldn’t be underestimated, with nine wins on his file such as a TKO above Sam O’Maison, who afterwards won the English title.

Khalid turns more than having boxed at lightweight, in the beginner ranks where he claimed space spoils. He’s now aged 23.

Finishing the line-up is Andrew Robinson, a resident of Redditch in Worcestershire, as he carries on to wait for a shot at the British middleweight crown.

The previous Midlands and IBO Continental title winner, 34, remains the necessary challenger to Liam Williams, as decreed by the British Boxing Board of Manage.

Ready for Williams has contributed to seventh months out of the ring, so Robinson’s 30th professional outing will appear in Worcester. He has 24 victories, with seven TKOs.

His very best hour so considerably came in Poland very last yr, when ‘D’Animal’ handed a to start with defeat on a factors splits conclusion to Damian Jonak, who was still unbeaten just after 42 professional affairs.

Tickets for the present are on sale now, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with buffet and waitress support. To get, contact the boxers or the BCB Box Workplace on 07493 582 261.