Professional Soccer Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Washington – Bobby Mitchell, the speedy NFL offensive star of the late 1950s and 1960s who grew to become the Washington Redskins’ 1st black player on the way to a Hall of Fame job, has died. He was 84.

Mitchell break up his job with the Cleveland Browns and Redskins and was inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame stated Sunday night time that Mitchell’s household mentioned he died in the afternoon but did not deliver any other information.

“The match dropped a genuine legend nowadays,” Corridor of Fame President & CEO David Baker reported in a statement. “Bobby was an extraordinary player, a proficient government and a true gentleman to everyone with whom he labored or competed against.”

When Mitchell joined the Redskins in 1962, they turned the very last NFL crew to combine. Just after actively playing his first 4 seasons in Cleveland, he put in 7 far more with Washington and retired with the next-most combined offensive yards.

Mitchell became a Redskins scout and later served as assistant basic supervisor.

“His passion for the video game of football was unmatched by any individual I have ever met,” Redskins owner Daniel Snyder stated. “Not only was he one of the most influential people today in franchise record, but he was also 1 of the greatest guys I have ever known. He was a genuine course act and will be sorely skipped.”

Retired NFL functioning back Brian Mitchell, who has no relation to Bobby but grew to become friends with him, reported he acquired from the Corridor of Famer, “Hard situations really don’t remain, tricky folks do, and you really do not let what you go through modify who you are unless it’s for the much better.”

“I’m positive there was persons saying stuff to him and executing things that (ticked) him off, but he wasn’t bitter,” Brian Mitchell said. “When you appear at him when he was functioning for the Redskins early on, numerous folks felt Bobby should’ve been the standard supervisor of the Washington Redskins. He did not get bitter. He held accomplishing the points he can do.”

Bobby Mitchell mentioned all through a 2015 episode of Showtime’s “60 Minutes Sports” that he recognized rather immediately upon signing in Washington “there was no just one in this city utilised to possessing a black star.” Close friend and fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown took it 1 phase even more.

“Bobby was an personal that was thrown into the arena of becoming a sufferer for no motive,” Brown stated. “He had to undergo for remaining black much more than any human being I know that played football at the time I played. With that sort of potential, if he have been white, every person on this earth would know who he was.”

Mitchell performed halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and moved to flanker with the Redskins, leading the NFL in getting yards in 1962 and 1963. He was a a few-time All-NFL range, performed in four Pro Bowls and his 7,954 all-function yards have been the second-most in league record when he retired in 1968.

Soon after retiring, Mitchell became active in the community and held an annual golfing match to elevate money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Modern society given that 1980.

“You search at Bobby, his vocation was a Hall of Fame profession, but I know for African-American men and women, he was a social activist, as perfectly,” Brian Mitchell stated. “Not only was he a fantastic football player and a guy who would go out there and combat for the rights of his folks but he was also a dude who was a philanthropist, a guy executing anything that you are supposed to do.”

Mitchell grew up in Very hot Springs, Arkansas, played baseball in higher school and starred in observe and soccer at the College of Illinois. The Corridor of Fame flag on the museum’s campus in Canton, Ohio, will be flown at fifty percent-staff in Mitchell’s memory.