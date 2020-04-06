Professional Soccer Hall of Famer Bobby Mitchell dies at 84

Bobby Mitchell, the fast late 1950s and ’60s NFL offensive star for the Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins, has died. He was 84.

The Professional Football Corridor of Fame stated Sunday night that Mitchell’s relatives claimed he died in the afternoon. The Hall of Fame did not provide other information.

















































‘The full Pro Football Hall of Fame household mourns the passing of Bobby Mitchell,’ Corridor of Fame President & CEO David Baker reported in a statement. ‘The Game misplaced a genuine legend these days. Bobby was an unbelievable player, a proficient executive and a real gentleman to all people with whom he labored or competed in opposition to. His spouse Gwen and their overall family stay in our feelings and prayers. The Hall of Fame will endlessly keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration to long run generations.’

Just after starring in soccer and track at Illinois, Mitchell invested 11 seasons in the NFL. He performed halfback for the Browns from 1958-61 and was a flanker for Washington from 1962-68. Mitchell was a a few-time All-NFL range and played in 4 Pro Bowls.

He was enshrined into the Corridor of Fame in 1983. The Hall of Fame flag on the museum’s campus will be flown at 50 %-employees in Mitchell’s memory.

Mitchell grew up in Warm Springs, Arkansas, also earning starring in baseball in substantial school.















































