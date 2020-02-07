Professional statistics, height, weight and range, who he fought against and more

The Gypsy King

All the important facts, statistics and figures about the world heavyweight superstar

Tyson Fury has had one of the most famous careers in boxing history – and it is far from over.

After impressing the world with his victory over the legendary Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, Fury’s career seemed to be over due to controversy and personal problems.

Tyson Fury strives to be the best in boxing again

But thanks to an amazing comeback, he’s now back at the top of the sport and his draw against Deontay Wilder was one of the best in 2018.

Fury’s goal is to regain the world heavyweight crowns and will face Wilder again in their major rematch.

Tyson Fury: debut and who he fought against

Fury made his professional debut on December 6, 2008 when he stopped Hungarian Bela Gyongyosi in the first round.

Since then he has beaten Dereck Chisora ​​twice and prevailed against greats like Christian Hammer, Joey Abell and Steve Cunningham.

But Fury made headlines with his remarkable points win against Klitschko in Düsseldorf in November 2015.

This victory earned Fury the titles of WBA (Super), WBO, IBF, IBO and The Ring magazines.

Tyson Fury in action in his remarkable win against Vladimir Klitschko

Fury was absent from boxing for almost three years before making his comeback in June 2018 by defeating Sefer Seferi.

Another win over Francesco Pianeta followed before his thriller with Wilder.

Anger then struck the German Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas before defeating the Swede Otto Wallin in his last fight.

Tyson Fury: victories, losses and work experience

Fury has been unbeaten in his 30 fights since turning pro and has 20 wins in knockout mode.

The dramatic tie with Wilder is the only slip in his balance sheet.

Esther Lin / SHOWTIME

Tyson Fury meets Deontay Wilder again in February

Tyson Fury: weight, size and range

Fury’s weight has dropped into the ring since his comeback, but he still hit the scales at 18st 4lbs when he faced Wilder.

The 30-year-old, who struggles from an orthodox posture, is 206 cm tall and has a reach of 216 cm.

Tyson Fury: Next fight and future opponents

Fury will play a major rematch against savages on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The Gypsy King will try to get his hands on Wilder’s WBC crown in the blockbuster battle.

If Fury wins, a purely British mega-fight against Anthony Joshua could be expected later in 2020.

Frank Warren explains why Tyson Fury is ahead in the rematch

Fury vs Wilder: history of the band

Anger – savage

Nationality: British – American

Age: 31-34 years

Height: 6 feet 9 – 6 feet 7

Attitude: Orthodox – Orthodox

Range: 85 to 83 inches

Record: 29-0-1 – 42-0-1

KOs: 20-41

Rounds: 186-143

Nickname: The Gypsy King – The Bronze Bomber