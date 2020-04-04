Professor SUNY and SUNY step inside to meet the need for weapons

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 04:28 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 4, 2020 / 10:19 AM EDT

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two educators from SUNY Oswego are stepping up to help meet local needs and the need for personal protective equipment during COVID-19.

Daniel Tryon faculty members of education and technology and David Dunn of science-based learning are creating a shield for medical staff and first responders.

They partnered with Tracy Fleming of CiTi BOCES and began the March finale.

Tryon said, “It was clear that as the COVID-19 story started to run in the house and some of the 3D printing issues around the world we both started to pursue this because we have some hardware here on campus with potential. to do this. ”

At the SUNY Oswego office, Tryon uses 3D printers and Park Hall technology to print the frames and cut polycarbonate panels. Dunn later took part and cleaned it in a hot pot at the Shineman Funeral Home.

“We kind of found out that there is a project at CiTi BOCES, where Tracy Fleming and some of the space operators in Auburn, and that goes into it so we formed a small group of people who do this kind of thing, how to do it. we get as many of these protective shields as possible, ”Tryon said.

The team produced 185 shields as of April 1 and continues to boost production but has more than twice the current production capacity and can produce about 100 units per day going forward. .

“It’s something we can do, right. We do it because we can,” he added,

Fleming, a SUNY Oswego graduate and data coordinator for CiTi BOCES, is a key contributor to starting the project and partnering with the Oswego County Health Department.

The victims at SUNY Oswego are being shared with the Oswego County Drug Enforcement Office for publicity about medical facilities and first responders, as well as medical staff, University police and college laboratories and college audit at the Port of the Oswego Authority.

Industry partners in the Exelon and Novelis regions have already stepped up to help with the production. Exelon supplies 18 shields a day, and is growing, Tryon said, while Novelis has helped supply the filament.

Because capturing materials to advance manufacturing can be challenging, participants approach those with a 1.75 mm PLA filament to donate.

Those who can provide this type of filament can email daniel.tryon@oswego.edu.

