Profile of Sporting Lisbon midfielder watching Manchester United transfer this month

Loading...

Manchester United plans to land Portuguese Bruno Fernandes this month and reports that a £ 65m deal is nearing completion.

The talented 25-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of United and several other Premier League teams in recent seasons.

Portugal ace Bruno Fernandes could join Man United this month

He almost left Sporting Lisbon last summer but stayed in the club and has scored 15 times this season.

Now it seems like he can finally fly to England and here is what you need to know about Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes fact file

Name: Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes

Born: September 8, 1994 in Maia, Portugal

International: 19 caps, two goals – part of the Portuguese squad that won the UEFA Nations League

Career highlights include: In 2017/18 Fernandes was named Player of the Year in the Primeira Liga and in the Europa League squad of the season.

What clubs did he play for?

Bruno Fernandes started with the Portuguese club Boavista, but did not play games for the first team.

In 2012 he moved to Serie B at Novara. In his first season, he played 23 games before Udinese signed a co-ownership agreement with him and strengthened his talent for three seasons. In 95 games he scored eleven goals.

A season followed in Sampdoria before £ 7m was transferred to Sporting before the 2017/18 season.

He had a breakthrough last season and scored 31 goals in 50 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Bruno Fernandes is currently at Sporting Lisbon

What is his style of play?

Fernandes is a central midfielder who has been compared to Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos.

He likes to play higher on the field to create opportunities for his attackers by playing balls and shooting from a distance.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho recently admitted that he was “surprised” by his compatriot’s outstanding performance in recent months.

“I was surprised by Bruno’s season,” he said to Eleven Sports. “It was easy to predict the quality, he is a very good player, but scored a very high number of goals for a midfielder.

LATEST

Arsenal: Battling Man United live news for 22-year-old starlet

closer

Eriksen finally wanted to seal the exit of Spurs and the club could make a nice profit

improved

How Manchester United could compete if they met Solskjaer’s January goals

LATEST

Liverpool news live: Reds star “would welcome Mbappe”, linked to £ 90m Dembele

Approved

Premier League contracts: each signature in the transfer window for January 2020

aims

Five Serie A stars who could move to the Premier League in January

go back

Liverpool defenders return on loan to Stuttgart as the injury crisis eases

gossip

Man United is committed to completing the £ 65m signing before the January deadline

latest

Man United News live: Fernandes £ 65m moving nearby, star connected, Scouts Eye Striker

reunion

Fabinho reveals which star he would like to “greet” in Liverpool

“It shows that you have to have instinct and qualities to score, and he has everything.

“He hits the ball well, heads well and is cool when he’s one on one with the goalkeeper. He finds a place in the penalty area. Everything is there. “

International career

Fernandes did not get his first assignment until 2017, but was in the Portuguese World Cup squad.

He was part of the Portuguese team that made a name for themselves in the UEFA Nations League finals last summer.

Getty

Fernandes played for Portugal at the 2018 World Cup

Who cares about him

United has been keeping an eye on him for the past few weeks and has given a list of English cannons looking for his signature.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Everton are all associated with his talents.

However, it has recently been suggested that the Red Devils are the absolute frontrunner for him and may even make an offer on the order of £ 65m.