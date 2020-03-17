Profit of British champions to reach 1.1 billion pounds sterling last year – the most since 2006

British gukazapisvalniki reached the highest trading income for 14 years, the sales revenue amounted to slightly less than 1.1 billion pounds in 2019.

Income, which rose by 7.3 percent compared to the previous year, calculated in a streaming sales, CD sales, vinyl and download, the rights of public performance and synchronization.

This is the highest level of annual trading income in 2006, according to the BPI. In all formats has been transferred is equivalent to 154 million albums purchased in physical format or downloaded in the UK in 2019. Last year, for the first time in the 12-month calendar period it has been more than 110 billion compositions.

The good news comes against the background of a pandemic coronavirus, which is otherwise detrimental to the entertainment industry. Dozens of artists have been forced to withdraw or postpone the scheduled tours and concerts (see. The full list is here), while the UK government advises people to stay away from music sites to help slow the spread of the virus.

In other positive news, the government deepens the crisis and the debts of the pub, clubs and music center – and help small firms without insurance.

BPI also said that sales flow increased by 22 percent to 629 million pounds. Income from the subscription account for 90 percent of total flow, while the level of support that is supported by advertising, is about 4 percent. Video stream, which looks like the YouTube, made a 35 million pounds, which is equivalent to 5.6 per cent share.

At present, the flow is slightly less than 60 percent of all sales labels in the UK and the number of paying subscribers in the Great Britain is now nearly 20 million, according to estimates MIDiA Research (via Billboard).

Physical formats in 2019 brought another 216 million pounds, which is 20 percent of trade income. Buying CDs accounted for 142 million pounds (a decrease of 20 percent compared to last year) and 66 million pounds of vinyl (16 percent). Downloads sales fell nearly 30 percent to 58 million pounds.

“The success of the music industry due to previous investments and risk labels” – said Geoff Taylor, chief executive of BPI. “But we can not rest on our laurels. The British music is facing intense competition in the country and abroad, is underestimated by some technology platforms and broad undermined by illegal sites.”

While the total volume of sales in the UK is still a fifth lower than its peak in 2001, Taylor called on the UK government to cooperate with the music sector and “unleash the full potential of our music industry.”