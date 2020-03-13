Prognosis Competition reschedules for September

Prognosis Pageant has been pressured to reschedule for afterwards this 12 months as it results in being the most up-to-date live celebration to slide sufferer to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Previously this 7 days the festival cancelled its supposed conference and clinics to limit the function to a single creating. Today, next government tips restricting community gatherings of around 100 folks, the pageant announced by using a statement on their Fb web site that they are rescheduling this year’s occasion which will now run on September 4-5.

This year’s occasion was to attribute Anathema, Katatonia, Enslaved, Bruce Soord, Emphasis, Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal, White Stones, The Fierce & The Useless, Rendezvous Place. Both equally initial headline functions Anathema and Katatonia are hoped to be showing at the rescheduled function.

The comprehensive statement reads: “Our federal government has made a decision to terminate all activities in The Netherlands (exactly where there are much more than 100 visitors). So however Prognosis competition 2020 will not choose area subsequent weekend in Effenaar. During this week, it became obvious to us that the authorities probably would be pressured to acquire these a drastic measure. We began searching for new dates for the competition. Thankfully we have discovered a new weekend for Prognosis.

“These new dates are Friday and Saturday September 4th and 5th. So Prognosis will not take spot upcoming weekend but will be postponed until eventually September. Your tickets will keep on being legitimate for the new dates. We are working really hard on preserving the line-up together. Anathema and Katatonia are accessible for the new dates and are working on changing their program. We are in make contact with with the other bands and we will preserve you posted about new developments. Hope to see you all in September.

“All ticket buyers will be educated by Ticketmaster Nederland by means of e-mail. Remember to hold an eye on your inbox the impending days.”