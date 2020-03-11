Prognosis Pageant Update | Louder

Prognosis Festival has cancelled its intended conference and clinics to restrict the event to one making. In a assertion on their Facebook website page festival organisers introduced the prepare as nicely as offering up to the minute guidance on the Coronavirus Covid 19 for lovers organizing to show up at.

Sons Of Apollo, who were being at first showing have now cancelled their European tour and will not likely be showing up. However the festival is nonetheless likely in advance, with Anathema, Katatonia, Enslaved, Bruce Soord, Target and a lot more, at Eindhoven’s Effenaar Venue on March 21 and 22.

The total statement reads:

“Simply because of the Covid 19 virus we get a lot of queries about security and if the festival will keep on? 𝙒𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝙠𝙣𝙤𝙬 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘 𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙘𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙨 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙙.

Naturally we will abide by the instruction our government is offering and if there will be a position where by we are not allowed to keep on the festival, we will communicate this right away.

To reduce the dangers of infection we are asking our guests to just hold relaxed and be practical about your well being. If you’re coughing or not feeling well, remember to stay at house. Not because you are not welcome but simply not to upset your fellow guests.

On our behalf we have made the decision to cancel the convention and clinics. We do this with a significant coronary heart since we know a ton of individuals were being looking forward to this. 𝘽𝙪𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙤𝙗𝙫𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙬𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙛𝙤𝙘𝙪𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪’𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘.

If you bought a ticket for a clinic or the meeting, be sure to fill in this kind to get a refund here.

The exhibition of Costin Chioreanu will shift to Effenar. Mainly because Sons of Apollo has cancelled we are functioning on a new timetable. This will be released shortly!”