[prograis-vs-hooker:-eye-catching-143lb-clash-set-for-april-seventeen]

Ringside 27/02/2020

Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker will clash on a blockbuster evening of action at the MGM Countrywide Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Friday April 17, are living on DAZN.

Both equally men come into the bout on the again of starring roles in two of 2019’s struggle of the 12 months contenders. Prograis (24-one 20 KOs) travelled to London in Oct to just take on Josh Taylor in a unification clash and the ultimate of the Planet Boxing Super Collection, with Scotsman Taylor edging out ‘Rougarou’ through The vast majority Choice in an all-out war.

In July, Hooker (27-one-three 18 KOs) hosted José Ramírez in a unification bout in Dallas, and the pair served up a again-and-forth shootout that Ramirez gained through stoppage in the sixth spherical of a breathless contest.

Now the pair collide at a 143lbs catchweight in a fight that will direct the victor to Entire world title action whilst the loser will confront to hard route back again to the summit – and both of those males know that this is a make-or-split night time at a pivotal time in their respective occupations.

“I simply cannot hold out to get back in the ring on April 17 and prove that I’m one of the greatest fighters in the globe,” stated Prograis.

“Maurice Hooker is a former World winner with a fantastic talent established, but I’m extremely confident that I will be victorious and commence my march in the direction of getting a two-time Planet champion this yr.

“We have a record of bad blood and this is a combat that I’ve preferred for a extended time. I’m fired up for this struggle and I’m happy I’m likely proper again into a battle with a good competitor.

“I’m very grateful to my staff for placing this battle collectively and to my supporters all around the world, thanks extremely significantly for your continued assist.”

“Regis Prograis came out of the Planet Boxing Tremendous Sequence one of the most well-liked and respected fighters in boxing,” claimed Prograis’ promoter Lou DiBella.

“This fight versus Maurice Hooker is not only just one of the most expected in boxing but also one of the extremely greatest that can be built this yr.

“Regis is fully commited to starting to be a two-time planet winner and a victory on April 17 will set him on a path to proving once once again that he’s 1 of the top rated pound-for-pound fighters in the sport.”

“I’m psyched to confront a former Environment Winner,” said Hooker. “In my mind, he is even now a person of the most effective out there at 140lbs which, when I defeat him, presents me a probability to demonstrate the globe I’m also one particular of the finest at this fat. You can guess this struggle will get me closer to winning a further belt. I

“t’s going to be an enjoyable match and I’m all set to acquire him out.”



DUVA

“Mighty Mo Hooker vs Regis Prograis is what large-time boxing is all about – two former Entire world champions at the leading of their match, hunting to make a assertion and show the boxing environment that they’re back again with a vengeance,” mentioned Roc Nation Sports activities boxing promoter Dino Duva.

“Mighty Mo has offered me a directive to get him the major and ideal fights and needs to remind everybody that he is a person of the very best and most interesting fighters in the globe. This bout is an unbelievable matchup on paper and will be a cannot skip struggle of the yr applicant. It’s as excellent as it will get, and boxing fans need to not make any other programs on April 17 – this is a just cannot skip combat.

“On behalf of Roc Country Sporting activities, I salute and thank our very good pals and associates at DAZN and Matchroom Boxing United states of america for making this excellent fight come about and providing the admirers this kind of a specific deal with.”

“This is a superb match-up concerning two fighters that often provide excellent fights,” explained promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Regis and Maurice additional than performed their sections in two epic fights previous year, and I know that their kinds are likely to gel to generate an additional all-motion struggle.

“We will announce a enormous undercard with Earth title action and a host of significant names in action quickly, it is going to be a further epic evening of motion live on DAZN.”

Tickets will go on sale upcoming 7 days – an announcement on costs and on-sale dates will be built soon.