Program a movie feast on the Criterion Channel

NEW YORK [AP] —The art house is closed. The film festival will be canceled. However, the two features, Matinee and the movie series, continue unabated in one important virtual corner of the movie world.

A year ago streaming service, Criterion Channel is the best hotbed of Cinephilia. It’s almost like being able to actually go to a movie now. While other streamers offer a vast ocean of “content,” the Criterion Channel pools the film into collections, double bills, and nightly selections. Algorithms are not welcome.

“Rather than isolating each other on our own liking, we are gathering on different themes and programs,” says Peter Becker, the enthusiastic president of the Criterion Collection. “I think you can feel that there is a person behind this programming. It’s a human programmed service.”

The Criterion Channel, launched last year following the closing of Filmstruck, a collaboration between the Turner Classic Movie and the Criterion Collection, streams the Criterion Collection, a well-regarded maker of robust Blu-ray for classic and international films. It is a department.

In the first year, the Criterion Channel quickly gained a dedicated fan base belonging to Filmstruck. That death spawned protests from Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and dozens of other filmmakers. Wes Anderson referred to the Criterion Channel as “the movie rubles” in his recent fan mail. Its many enthusiastic viewers include Barry Jenkins, Leanne Johnson, Sophia Coppola, Josh, Benny Suffy and others. And most movie lovers can afford $ 10.99 a month.

For those movie lovers in isolation, the Criterion Channel is like a warm hearth and a gathering inside. In the weeks after the lockdown order began, service monitoring doubled, according to Becker.

Like the cinema, the Criterion Channel has its own weekly list. Friday night has two functions. Wednesday belongs to a female filmmaker. The family-friendly movie Matinee will debut on Saturday. The shorts will be shown on Tuesday. And of course, you can sift it and make your choice.

But part of the joy of the Criterion Channel is that you don’t have to meander through the ocean of digital options. The foundation of the Criterion Channel, like any other repertoire film, is its series. There are 70s science fiction collections, Quincy Jones scores, movies celebrating the centennial of Japanese great actor Toshiro Mifune, robbery films, and pre-coded Barbara Stanwick movies.

Most series have a mix of familiar titles and deep cuts, providing both a primer for beginners and more die-hard finds. On the anniversary of Criterion, the first series, Columbia Noir, was revived. In this series, the studio’s most famous film noir [“Lonely Place”, “Gilda”] and gems ready for rediscovery [“My name is Juliaros,” “murder by contract”]. Most collections include video introductions and other supplemental material.

“ A well-selected collection, two features, and all the ways to show a movie make it cinematic and context-sensitive, ” said channel programmer Penelope Bartlett. . “There are some great movies on other platforms, but they are there, they’re fluid, and they don’t have much context.”

Bartlett directs programming, but ideas can come from anywhere. There are other Criterion staff and critics and writers [such as Farran Nehme and Imogen Sara Smith] who regularly provide essays and interviews to the service. At the festival, Becker recalls: “Imogen said the word” Western Noir, “but” Oh, Imogen, that sounds interesting. Tell me about it. “

At times, the series is inspired by a simple curiosity-a desire to get to know Jean Arthur’s filmography better-or to extend the interests of others. The May series is planned for pioneering screenwriter Francis Marion [“Dinner at Eight”, “Big House”]. The digital format and the extensive Janus Films library also offer the potential for spontaneous occurrence. Criterion collected 15 of his films when the famous Swedish actor Max von Sidow died in March.

“My hobby is sending me Penelope’s emails. I usually have one word with an exclamation point late at night down the rabbit hole,” Becker says. . “I started with” Caught on Tape! “[A series of surveillance paranoia like Francis Ford Coppola’s” The Conversation “] and” Heist Movies! “. “

Becker declined to share subscriber numbers on the reference channels available in the US and Canada. But he said he couldn’t be more pleased with its growth, and that it occupies a humble space in the much larger streaming service battle. When Warner Media preparing to launch the HBO Max canceled Filmstruck, the company saw it as a “niche service.”

“We’re still a very niche. Being a niche doesn’t necessarily mean a big company wants to be,” Becker says. “But in some sense we wear it as a badge of honor. We continue to stick to what we believe in.”

For Beckers, Criterion Channel works in conjunction with the cinema. He argues that the film is meant to be viewed on a large screen — a rare perspective for DVD and streaming companies. But Criterion is a passionate love for movies.

As Filmstruck did, the channel features documentary portraits of art house theaters across the country. Becker says that support is essential during a pandemic. That is why the Criterion Collection contributed to the launch of a crowdsourcing rescue fund for the Arthouse Theater. Over the two weeks, about $ 400,000 has been raised.

According to Bartlett, the channel is considering other measures, possibly hosting a film with canceled festival premiere or a planned series of art houses with shutters. Another way Criterion serves as the lifeline for movie lovers.

“The key to being a good curator is to brighten some viewers and suggest things that can offend others,” Becker says. “We have to take the risk of being disqualified from discovery, so we try to encourage people to be bold and inquiring.”

Ideas continue to grow. Last night, Becker was thinking about a house trial and sent Bartlett another email. The headline: “Roommate!

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

. [TagsToTranslate] AP Online Entertainment-Other News