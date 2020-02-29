[Program OF A DOWN Singer SERJ TANKIAN To Headline New Zealand Parliament Celebration On Armenian Genocide]

Serj Tankian, the guide singer of Grammy Award-successful American band Method OF A DOWN, will handle how the Armenian Genocide has personally impacted his life at a New Zealand Parliament event up coming thirty day period, hosted by Gareth Hughes MP in coordination with the Armenian National Committee of New Zealand (ANC-NZ).

Tankian, a New Zealand resident, is the grandchild of Armenian Genocide survivors and achieved fame as the frontman of Procedure OF A DOWN, which has sold above 40 million records worldwide. Even though nonetheless touring with the tricky rock group, Tankian has also recorded good results as a solo musician and singer, songwriter, film score composer, multi-instrumentalist, document producer, poet and political activist.

At the celebration in New Zealand Parliament, Tankian will be joined by Australia-centered genocide scholar Dr. Panayiotis Diamadis, who will also handle the viewers built up of members of Parliament and other dignitaries. Diamadis will examine how New Zealanders came to the aid of victims of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek genocides during the Initially World War.

ANC-NZ chair Hoory Yeldizian stated this celebration presents another option to additional advise New Zealand’s lawmakers and considered leaders about the significance of Parliamentary recognition the Armenian Genocide.

“We thank Mr. Tankian and Dr. Diamadis for accepting our invitation, which will go on our new efforts with Professor Taner Akcam in advocating for New Zealand’s recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek genocides,” Yeldizian explained.

ANC-NZ will be joined at the occasion by their colleagues from across the ditch, the Armenian Nationwide Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

This celebration is invitation-only.