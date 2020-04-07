Progressive groups Betting on Trump reports will remain “Larger ammunition”

Progressive groups spending millions to define President Donald Trump as an incompetent ignoramus and egomaniac during the coronavirus crisis are betting that Trump’s own words in his press releases will be his “biggest ammunition,” according to a Washington report. Post.

As Trump uses daily reports to circle around the inept and clueless legacy that seems to be still stuck in the 2000’s, the coronavirus, according to a recent report by Mother Jones, “made clear to carriers and progressive defenders. They could play a role immediately and could make a huge difference by launching Trump-specific advertising campaigns on the new and biggest election question. “

According to the publication, Trump’s “marathon” briefings only provide progressive ammunition to progressive groups because “all of Trump’s actions are covered by Super Democratic CAPs, which use entire teams dedicated to watching the President and recording his various. comments. The loudest bites have begun to pace the November election. “

Priorities US has spent $ 7.5 million on ads in battlefields working to win “persuasive voters who clashed with President Barack Obama in 2012 and supported Trump, or those who elected Mitt Romney in 2012 and later. Hillary Clinton. ” Other groups such as Protect Our Care and Pacronym have also sought to define Trump as voters now when almost much of the country is under orders to stay home.

Guy Cecil, President of Priorities USA, said in the post, “It’s important when you have a president who only lies, misinforms, and misleadingly uses the president’s words.”

The group is trying to convince voters that Americans are “in this position now because the administration was not taken seriously.”

“We could run a 10-minute ad every hour, and still not scratch the surface of how the President has misinformed the people and sent contradictory messages,” Cecil told the Post.

Last week, as Mother Jones noted, Priorities USA Action began posting ads in “the pending states of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin” that “split Trump’s crisis-reversal clips with a growing graph showing the increasing number of infections in the United States. ” After the Trump campaign released a cease and desist letter, the group doubled and posted an updated listing in Arizona.

He ignored intelligence.

He ignored the experts.

He ignored science.

In terms of the number of shootings sick, Trump believes he has done “one hell of a job.”

Check out the updated announcement that Trump doesn’t want Americans to see, and help us keep holding him accountable. Https: //t.co/ZeRIriA3Y8 pic.twitter.com/2in9JP6ire

– US Priorities (@prioritiesUSA) March 30, 2020

Mother Jones also reported that the Protect Our Care group immediately established a “Coronavirus War Room”, which now serves as a “messenger aimed at holding Trump accountable for the ways in which the crisis has worsened” and “acting as a messenger”. “. disco of other groups. Brad Woodhouse of Protect Our Care, told the broadcast that some of the messages that progressive groups broadcast include: “You dragged it from the beginning, you haven’t heard of your mistakes, the crisis has subsided, you don’t listen. experts, and that continues to make the crisis worse. “

“You can’t wait until October to let the American people know how he did it everywhere,” Woodhouse added.

Other progressive super PACs, according to the Mother Jones report, immediately started “posting ads on Facebook and TV to hammer this message,” as Trump began to dominate newsletters and cable shows continued, for the most part. to transmit them live.

Trump has put himself – his valuations, his businesses, his ego, his writers, his golf – first every day of his administration, and now his failure to warn + protects us costs many American lives. #HeMadeItWorse #FourIsEnough pic.twitter.com/nFP8LcylFw

– Tara McGowan (@taraemcg) April 2, 2020

Pacronyn, for example, is spending $ 2.5 million on April Facebook ads in battlefields to educate voters on “how chaos and incompetence the Trump administration has weakened capacity. of the country to respond to the coronavirus crisis. “

A message from @StormyDaniels: pic.twitter.com/M7XlCeej7u

– PACRONYM (@PACRONYM) April 5, 2020

Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist, told Mother Jones that “voters have a deep concern about Donald Trump’s character flaws” because they “identify that he is selfish, that he is dishonest and that he is chaotic.”

“But so far, those flaws have come at no cost. So far, people have been writing these flaws as “He tweets too much.” Now, the fundamental flaws of Donald Trump’s character have real consequences, “Ferguson said.” More than anything else can be undone. “

But progressive groups could be spending millions to define Trump because Trump never implodes how leftist groups always think he will after each “crisis”.

“In Trump’s last five years, one thing has been clear from the fact that he has enough right-wing information channels that, even when we think he will implement, he rarely does,” added Ferguson. “They will want to crown him the Crown King as Eisenhower was after D-day, no matter what happens.”