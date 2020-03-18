Progressive Prospect Marie Newman Unseats Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-Abortion Dem Lipinski

Marie Newman, the progressive applicant in Illinois’ Democratic principal, beat incumbent conservative Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL) in the course of the state’s elections on Tuesday night time.

“I am bursting with pleasure and gratitude for the wonderful coalition that aided deliver about a great deal necessary change in our district,” Newman stated in a assertion. “We are heading to function together to reduced wellbeing treatment costs, to battle local climate change, and to develop an economic system that will work for every person.”

She will face off from GOP candidate Mike Fricilone in November. But with Lipinski’s seat secured in Illinois’ reliably blue 3rd congressional district, Newman’s victory on Tuesday nearly surely guarantees that she will be the district’s new representative occur 2021.

Lipinski, who has been in business office due to the fact 2005, usually bucked his party’s left-leaning stances, obtaining voted against abortion legal rights, the Economical Care Act and LGBTQ legal rights. He also declined to endorse President Barack Obama in the 2012 election.

But even with the Illinois congressman’s conservative record, the Democratic establishment has thrown its assistance powering him.

The Democratic Congressional Marketing campaign Committee (DCCC), the party’s major fundraising arm, boosted Lipinski’s reelection marketing campaign. DCCC chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) experienced prepared to attend one of his fundraising activities previous year, then cancelled her scheduled look after getting backlash for the shift.

Bustos stood by her support for Lipinski, nevertheless, citing the DCCC’s mission of backing all incumbents to “protect our major tent Democratic caucus.” Dwelling The vast majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) created a identical comment amid the controversy about Lipinski, stating that anti-abortion lawmakers are “absolutely” welcome in the pro-choice occasion.

The conservative Democrat also benefited from the DCCC’s new policy of blacklisting distributors who do the job with Democratic primary challengers, which Newman claimed experienced price tag her several campaign staffers.

In her battle versus Lipinski, Newman liked the assist of significant-profile progressive advocacy teams and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who likewise defeated a party institution beloved in an upset principal race in 2018.

The DCCC did not react to TPM’s request for comment.