progressive-to-hire-1,000-people-in-tampa-area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Progressive Insurance has plans to hire 1,000 new employees in the Tampa area, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.
According to the release, the company is hiring 8,000 people nationwide throughout 2020 to support its steady and rapid growth.
“Last year was monumental in terms of total numbers of hires, and as a result of consistent growth, we are continuing to expand our workforce to meet the needs of our customers,” said Chief Human Resource Officer, Lori Niederst. “We are always excited to add new talent to our team and for the opportunity to help them grow their careers with us. We have a history of promoting home-grown talent into successful leadership roles. For example, our CEO started as a claims adjuster and I joined Progressive as an analyst.”
Positions include customer sales, service, multi-product sales, claims representatives, marketing, legal, IT, business analysis, among others.
The company offers flexible work arrangements, including working from home and compressed workweeks along with four weeks of paid leave for parents, and a casual dress code. There are also on-site medical facilities for employees and their families and fitness centers at select locations.
To apply for a position, visit Progressive.com/careers
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus
the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade
America’s first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island
Sneak peek at Solar Vortex
HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history
2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry
Acrobats show trick secrets behind the scenes at ‘Circus Sarasota’
Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful ‘Crosswalks to Classroom’
Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody
Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries
Tuesday Midday Weather Update
20 dogs available for adoption in Tampa Bay following seizure from Louisana house of horrors
Trending Stories