Progressives roll out the wish list for the upcoming Coronavirus Stimulus Bill

Greater funding for abortion. Check stimuli for illegal. Guarantees of permanent housing. Mail ballot at the election. Minimum wage increases and more union access. The large-scale release of imprisoned criminals. An extensive national disease surveillance program.

These are just some of the far-left big government proposals that have been drawn by influential progressive organizations for Democrats, including in the next round of emergency stimulus funding, which groups say they should be at least as big as the CARES $ 2.2 trillion Act.

The Democratic Party’s Center for Progress American (PAC) compiled its wish list for the next round of recovery legislation during the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

Stirring over the reused progressive hymn of never letting go of a crisis, the list of CAP recommendations for the next stimulus package clearly seeks to use the coronavirus crisis to meet many long-term progressive policy goals.

The CAP tells lawmakers that the pandemic “forces Congress to significantly expand the measures included in the CARES Act and other COVID-19 packages, to reflect the expected magnitude and duration of the disruption.”

The CAP recommends building a robust surveillance program, including the following (below are direct citations from the CAP plan):

Surveillance tests (including volunteer training) and to build trace teams.

Application development (or funding for state licensing of technology if developed privately) that will be required for instant contact tracking.

Additional funding to develop a national disease surveillance program.

The CAP wants to use the pandemic to fundamentally transform the voting system, by requiring all states to “significantly expand the postal voting opportunities; implement at least 14 days of early voting; adopt the same-day voter registration online. “

Here, CAP, funded by billionaire activist George Soros, joins a multitude of other Soros-funded progressive groups seeking the widespread use of mail balloting at elections, citing fears that the coronavirus is too dangerous. vote in person.

Republicans specifically fear voter fraud, as email voting would be more difficult to authenticate.

Stimulus payments to the next round of legislation should also include “undocumented persons and mixed-state families, where even one parent submits his or her taxes with an individual taxpayer identification number and another parent and all children have an SSN, ”writes CAP.

Instead of deactivating the additional unemployment insurance benefits after the coronavirus pandemic has ended, the CAP argues that unemployment insurance “and other stabilizers” (ostensible stimulus checks) “should be automatically linked to economic conditions, so that ongoing and future crises do not require advertising. hoc action. “

The next stimulus package must ensure that “a stable permanent home with integral services or a continuum of flexible care adapted to the needs of the person or the home” must be linked.

PAC adds: “In addition to the permanent protections for renters to ensure they are not evicted from the home once they have been obtained, aid for rent and deposit must also be directed to people that are not currently sent in to ensure their successful transition to long-term housing. “

For the next stimulus bill, the CAP wants those who define themselves as essential workers to have a minimum wage of $ 15, a minimum wage of $, and have the opportunity to join a union.

Progressives have long pushed for a rise in the minimum wage, despite warnings that such proposals could have disastrous economic consequences.

The hike in the federal minimum wage is a progressive plan that in the past was marketed as “living wage”. The living wage scheme, which has been deployed locally in the past, has a history of hurting small businesses, adversely affecting local economies and reducing employment opportunities for low-income workers. In fact, living wages have failed monumentally during numerous high-profile trials.

The CAP, meanwhile, wants to use any coronavirus law to “protect and expand access to reproductive health care”, demonstrating abortion.

The progressive group states:

Reproductive health care is essential health care. Congress needs to take action to expand access to reproductive health services, including abortion and contraception, especially given the unknowns regarding pregnancy with coronavirus.

The CAP joins other Soros-funded groups in advocating the release of “incarcerated and at-risk seniors and the elderly.”

He also wants pandemic legislation to “secure additional resources and funding for current and formerly incarcerated people.”

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported that a Soros-funded Brennan Justice Center sent a letter to governors in all 50 states urging them to use executive action to “release as many people as possible from the incarceration “for coronavirus fears” as long as they do so. They do not pose serious security threats to the public. “

The letter said that the prison population in the United States could be at greater risk of disease and death than the general public due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

CAP’s wish list for upcoming Stimulus Bills advocates for funding so that patients with “limited English” can “access care in their preferred language”.

Pandemic law should also ensure “improving (d) funding for the application of civil rights agencies and protections against discrimination,” argues the CAP.

In addition to the recommendation document, CAP President Neera Tanden was one of 14 signers of a “principled declaration” of progressive groups urging congressional leaders to ensure that government is involved massively to stabilize the situation. United States economy.

“It is clear more than ever that we need important government intervention to stabilize the economy and put ourselves on a long-term path to resilience,” wrote progressive leaders.

Aaron Klein is the head of the Jerusalem office for Breitbart and a lead investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and host the popular weekend talk radio show, “Aaron Radio Klein Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow.

Joshua Klein contributed to the research in this article. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein_