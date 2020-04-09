Progressives want to rescue Coronavirus from illegal immigration

Many progressives who welcomed poor illegal migrants now complain that millions of illegal migrants are not protected by the country’s epidemic and economic attack, according to press reports and activists’ demands.

“This is a result of illegal immigration that apologists for illegal immigration do not like to recognize,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies. She continued:

The people (migrants) who are encouraged to come here by our progressives … end up being the most vulnerable to disasters of all kinds, be they a pandemic or a hurricane, a sudden change in economic conditions, injuries at work or any other. . a medical condition because they are usually uninsured and ineligible for government programs.

“You can call this the ideological rescue of progressives,” he added. “They facilitated the arrival of these illegal migrants and are now asking for taxpayers to put the bill in.”

Progressives also join business groups to bail out companies that hire illegals instead of hiring educated, healthy and educated Americans, he said:

Businesses do not have to pay the full (social) cost of cheap labor, so the true cost of supporting this vulnerable low-income population must be born by taxpayers … because the taxpayers and the government (state and local) are choosing. in the tab for the social, health and safety networks that these exploited illegal workers need.

For example, Breitbart News reported on April 8:

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a warrant on Tuesday to ensure that illegal aliens have access to the city’s coronavirus relief benefits.

The order essentially guarantees that those residents in your city illegally will be able to access the help programs that the city offers. These include housing help grants, which provide $ 1,000 to go to a mortgage or rent, access to the Small Business Resilience Fund, which provides low interest loans to small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic and access to “online enrichment learning resources, including more than 100,000 devices for families who do not have access to technology for remote learning,” according to CBS Chicago.

“Undocumented immigrants and their families, including more than 5 million children who are U.S. citizens, were out of the disaster relief package promoted last month,” said Laurence Powell Jobs, Washington Post’s wealthy exhibit, published by the Washington Post on April 8. from Apple founder Steve Jobs. She continued:

This is morally boring, and it is self-destructive with the larger goal of leaving out this pandemic. Our health is linked to your health and our economy is linked to your well-being. When one is excluded, it risks to everyone, and it is imperative that Congress extend to everyone, regardless of immigration status, any financial and health support they need to avoid or reduce the ravages of the virus.

So far, Congress has not moved to rescue companies or cities that are betting on cheap labor. In March, Breitbart News reported that city prosecutor Scott Stringer sought a rescue for many blue-collar New Yorkers who have been impoverished by the flood of cheap, elite labor.

Vox.com said on April 1:

The population of unauthorized workers is particularly vulnerable to the virus by inadequate access to health care. Non-citizens are significantly more likely to be uninsured than American citizens, which can deter them from seeking medical help if they contract the virus.

And, in the absence of financial relief for the population of unauthorized immigrants in particular, many may try to continue working despite public health warnings to stay home, which could further spread the virus and pose a risk to to public health.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) reported to a Boston Globe operative that illegal migrants welcomed by progressives now face extraordinary pressure to continue working in the midst of the disease:

Not only are these immigrants, most Latinos, many of them without legal status, the most economically vulnerable, but a large proportion of them already have limited access to health care and other public support networks. Working from home is a privilege they simply do not have.

On April 4, the Washington Post offered grievous examples of migrants exploited and abandoned by businessmen and progressives:

Evilin Cano was dismantling a roof skating rink in Manhattan’s Seaport district when his construction crew announced that his site would be closed, along with much of New York, and he would be out of work.

The following night, the 33-year-old undocumented worker from Guatemala fell with a fever. His head hit him. It hurt his throat. I couldn’t stop coughing or vomiting. And he was out of breath. She does not know if she has covid-19 because three hospitals told her not to bother coming to the tests unless she did gas.

“I was told to stay home, not go out and, when I can no longer breathe, call 9-1-1 to be picked up,” said Cano.

Construction had been another step for Cano. When she first arrived in the United States more than a year ago, she made a living at a Salvadoran restaurant, earned $ 50 for a 13-hour nightly cleaning job, and prepared pupus for delivery. He said that when the traffic was over, the teller would affect the difference in Cano’s earnings. One night, he did so little that he had to borrow the $ 2.75 bus home.

In its second paragraph, the publication inserted a progressive correction of the progressive problem:

Maybe when that is over, (said Jerry from Uganda), the American public will recognize how undocumented immigrants risk their lives to help in times of crisis. In another outburst of optimism, he said he hopes the government will give legal status to parents of United States citizens and other taxpaying immigrants.

The Los Angeles Times provided more examples of exploited migrants:

Despite being 73 years old with diabetes, (Carlos) Garcia couldn’t afford to quit. Their employer did not say anything about the virus to their workers, provided them with additional protection equipment or provided additional manual washing stations.

(Genevieve Flores-Haro) Translations (of health safety guidelines) were crucial because those languages ​​rely heavily on context. Unlike Spanish, for example, there is no word for “virus” in the mix, so the disease must be described in detail. He said about half of the farm workers between Oxnard and Watsonville are indigenous.

California farm workers earn $ 26,000 a year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many families share homes with other families and work in busy vehicles, making it difficult to physically distance themselves. Flores-Haro said health problems, such as asthma and diabetes, are common among workers.

Boston-based WBUR reported on April 8:

Petrona worked as a mistress until the state ordered all non-essential businesses to be shut down to stop the coronavirus’s spread. Now the single mother of two children with only a few dollars in savings and unable to qualify for unemployment due to her legal status, her main source of information is what she sees on her phone.

“The truth is that I am receiving my information from Facebook,” he says in Spanish. “I have no cable.” Neither has internet nor computer. Only one TV with antenna.

Petrona was born in Guatemala, speaking the language of Quiche. She has lived in the United States for 14 years. She has not learned English and Spanish is not even her first language.

Vaughan said that business and progressive groups want to profit from illegal migrations and also impose costs on Americans:

They insist on having it in two ways. They claim that illegal migrants are a benefit to the economy and the country, and then when it turns out that migrants are the most needy, they require programs and care services that they previously insisted were not needed.

Progressives are demanding that (American) communities solve a problem that progressives create in business-related solutions.

You can’t blame the poor migrants for acting on all the incentives created by progressives, but they are now the ones who twist in the wind.

In contrast, if companies and the government had cooperated to reduce illegal migration, Americans would be able to overcome coronavirus accidents, said:

First, we would have less (medically) uninsured population and more public funding available to handle this emergency. U.S. and legal immigrants have built more of their own personal safety nets as a result of more significant gains over the years. These few percentage points of lost revenue each year translate to a lot of lost wealth that people could have had available to clear the blow.

