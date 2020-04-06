Project to move 600 consultants into public system faces obstacle

On Sunday evening, a key element of the Government’s plans to deal with the Covid-19 crisis – the transfer of 600 medical specialists from private hospitals to the public system – remained in doubt, as consultants continued to be deeply concerned about elements of the initiative.

The latest delay in recruiting private consultants into the public system occurred when 21 other people died from the coronavirus in Ireland and 390 new cases were confirmed.

A total of 158 people have died in the state after contracting Covid-19, according to figures released Sunday evening, and a total of 4,994 cases have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the government tabled a supply contract for medical consultants from private hospitals to work temporarily for the state. The government has already taken over the facilities of 19 private hospitals over the next three months.

However, the Irish Association of Hospital Consultants (IHCA) said on Sunday evening that, at first glance, there were very significant problems with the terms of the locum contract.

Continuity

IHCA spokesperson Peter Ryan, consultant urologist at Bon Secours Hospital in Cork, said there was strong concern about the continuity of care for thousands of outpatients currently being cared for by full-time private practice consultants.

He suggested that the consultants may have to close their private consulting rooms due to the practice restrictions set out in the contract proposed by the government.

Under government proposals, private medical consultants would be offered a contract that would allow them to treat only public patients.

Mr Ryan said: “Private consultation rooms are a very large component of the Irish ambulatory continuing care infrastructure, contributing to around 30% of outpatient consultations.

“The removal of this vital service at a time when medical care needs are increasing will lead to unspeakable disruptions, not to mention that the layoff of staff in consulting rooms will increase the growing number of unemployed.”

“Many private clinics are now constantly receiving calls from anxious patients who will have nowhere to go for continuing care. Many of them suffer from serious conditions that require continued attention, and some will worsen if care is not available. “

In the absence of funding to operate our rooms, they will simply have to close

Ryan said the underlying problem was that the operating costs of operating private consulting rooms were very high “and that the state is threatening to ban the billing of patients seen there” .

“In the absence of funding to operate our rooms, they will simply have to close. It will be a fatal blow to ambulatory services in Ireland, which may take years to recover. “

He said that Bon Secours Hospital in Cork would close almost all admissions, except for patients on medical oncology infusions, since his 55 consultants had no contracts with the state.

Take control

On Sunday, consulting eye surgeon Michael O’Keeffe warned that some of his patients could become blind while others could die as a result of the government’s temporary takeover of private hospitals to deal with the pandemic of coronavirus.

Also on Sunday, HSE CEO Paul Reid said the health service’s ability to test the coronavirus would be doubled from next week to around 4,500 a day. However, this remains subject to the availability of a sufficient supply of reagents for use in the testing process.

Reid also admitted that 20% of a lot of personal protective equipment for health workers who arrived from China last weekend does not meet the requirements for general use in the health system here.

He also said that work on an app to facilitate contact tracking of confirmed cases was well advanced, with user testing underway. The app will be ready to roll out in mid-April, he said.

In addition, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has re-registered as a doctor and will work a shift a week to help during the coronavirus crisis.

In contrast, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for testing due to the persistence of his coronavirus symptoms. Downing Street described it as “a precautionary measure”.