Promise H&D Place Name + Share How X1 Members Cheering Debut As A Duo

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) celebrate their debut with the show!

On April 21, the duo made their official debut with the mini album “Soulmate” and the double titles “SOUL” and “Good Night.” During the show that day, he was asked to explain his first promise.

Lee Han Gyul replied, “Due to the title” SOUL, “if we come in first place, we will dance in Seoul Plaza, for saying the same.” He added that due to the current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to change the video now, but in my case I wanted to do a proper dance performance in the plaza.

Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon compete in “producing X 101” as MBK Entertainment’s coaches in 2019 and begin membership in the X1 project group in August. Following the release of X1 in January, it will now debut as a duo.

The pair were asked on the show if they could still get along with their former X1 teammates. Lee Han Gyul said, “We used to talk to each other, because we had a group chat room. She said they were watching us and supporting each other, and she said, ‘Let’s go to a music show.’ “Nam Do Hyon said,” He also said that we look really good. Heard who gives me strength. “

Then the MC asked him to talk about the X1 fan. Lee Han Gyul said, “Even though we have put it in a separate way, we can all do good promotions, so try our best. Hopefully you’ll remember each and every one of us.”

Nam Do Hyon then told Engilsh to overseas fans, “All of our members are working hard and ready for debuts and comebacks. We hope you all do. We are in touch and we always greet each other, please. -you know it, I thank you and I will never forget you.

