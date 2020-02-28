[promoter-discusses-new-contender-vip-combat-collection-thought]

RINGSIDE 28/02/2020

The promoter driving The Contender VIP Combat Series suggests he would like to see even journeymen battling their hearts out on his reveals.

Mike Le-Gallez is a lifelong combat enthusiast who put in his days “sitting close to in his pants with absolutely nothing to do” immediately after advertising his small business.

He turned his notice to experienced boxing.

Le-Gallez states he bought “fed up heading to demonstrates where I understood the outcome of every single battle in advance of the clearly show even starts.

“I assumed: ‘If I’m going to place on exhibits, I want to place on suitable fights. I want to see as many 50-50 fights as feasible.

“I do not want to see journeymen not throwing any punches again. If they box on my displays, they have to battle.”

He came up with the notion of The Contender VIP Combat Sequence that offers prospective customers the likelihood to force their occupations alongside and gain great revenue – by combating each other.

Four fighters clash in two semi finals over 6 rounds, with the winners assembly in excess of 10.

The all round winner of The Contender VIP Struggle Sequence walks away with The Phil Martin Trophy and a bumper £10,000 shell out day, whilst the shedding finalist receives £5,000.

The 1st Contender VIP Battle Sequence created knockout expert Diego Costa and these was its accomplishment with audiences, Le-Gallez has experienced to find a bigger venue for his forthcoming welterweight event, that gets underway at Lancashire County Cricket Club’s Level venue on Saturday, April 4.

The potential is 800 and Le-Gallez suggests his audience will get a whole night’s amusement.

He explained: “I want our exhibits to be a evening exactly where you can get along your spouse. We supply so much additional than boxing. We have best musical functions and skilled dancers to make it a night time to bear in mind.”

The next invoice is topped by unbeaten Jimmy Initial bidding to just take the Central Location light-weight title off Steve Brogan and The Contender VIP Battle Collection brings jointly four fighters with winning documents, which include Liam O’Reilly, Luke Evans and Andrew Fleming.

Kevin Maree manages O’Reilly and describes The Contender VIP Struggle Collection as “a breath of fresh new air.”

He stated: “There aren’t that numerous chances for fighters searching to crack by way of any longer.

“They bought rid of the Masters titles and Obstacle Belts and The Contender VIP Combat Collection provides fighters the likelihood to be rapidly tracked and get paid British-title money early in their careers.

“Liam hasn’t experienced that a lot of fights, but wishes to roll the dice – and this is fantastic for him.”