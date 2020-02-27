[promoter-eddie-hearn-signs-american-prospect-ahead-of-fresno-occasion]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing United states are delighted to announce the signing of amateur standout Marc Castro.

Castro leaves the beginner scene as a really decorated previous Crew Usa member. In 2015, Castro was the lone American to earn a gold medal in Saint Petersburg, Russia at the Junior World Championships.

In 2016 he received another gold medal for Team Usa in Russia at the Youth Globe Championships getting only the 2nd American to ever do so, whilst also becoming the youngest member of the United states squad.

In 2017 and at the age of 18, Castro won his first men’s Usa National Elite Title. Castro leaves the beginner ranks with a report of 177 wins and seven losses with a stellar 48-one file in intercontinental and nationwide competition, and in addition to currently being a two-time Beginner Entire world Champion, Castro is a 16-time Countrywide Champion, a few-time Nationwide Silver Gloves champion, and two-time National Junior Olympics Champion, and Castro, who will meet the media for the initial time as a professional in Frisco, Texas tomorrow, is itching to begin his journey to the top rated in the execs.

“First I’d like to thank God due to the fact without having him practically nothing is feasible,” claimed Castro. “I am delighted to announce that I have signed a advertising agreement with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing United states and a management agreement with Keith Connolly.

“I am excited for this future chapter in my job, I achieved so considerably in the amateurs, and I appear to go on that results in the pros with the correct staff powering me.

“I am usually in the fitness center perfecting my craft and have manufactured a great number of sacrifices to be in this situation and I am not halting now. My pro debut should be announced soon! I’m completely ready to get to get the job done!”

Castro’s signaling of his intention to change pro induced a scramble for his signature, and his new promoter Hearn expressed his joy at acquiring his man.

“What can I say, we won the race to indication the one!” mentioned Hearn. “Marc Castro is extensively regarded as an complete stud of the novice video game, an unbelievable fighter with superstar opportunity in the professional game. This younger guy is going to seize the hearts of American and Mexican fight supporters and go all the way to the really top rated!”

Castro will also be guided by BWAA 2019 manager of the yr Keith Connolly, who adds Castro to his individual steady of fighters including former two-time Middleweight World champion Daniel Jacobs, Ukrainian star Sergey Derevyanchenko, Adam Kownacki, furthermore incredibly hot prospective customers Nikita Ababiy, Reshat Mati and Edgar Berlanga.

“Marc is just one of the hottest houses in entire world boxing,” stated Connolly. “Marc has all the attributes to turn into a celebrity equally in and out of the ring, and we will manage his introduction into the professional ranks to make sure he maximizes his potential.

“Marc will be a large strike with enthusiasts and pundits alike, and we are hunting ahead to performing with Eddie, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN to introduce this long run star to the globe.”