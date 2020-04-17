Promoting the present as a way to get rid of crime goes deep into the past

Photo: How to get rid of crime (ABC) TV reviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Now that the FBI has been effectively set up as the Great Evil for this latest extension of the series, the paranoid levels of how to get rid of Crime are always at the highest level. As they will be. The FBI is strong; The FBI is one step ahead of Annalize and the gang.

And this hand is especially rare. Annalize was able to do the structure in the best way before, but this is a completely new level of confrontation. The federal government wants him dead. In the case against him, they are pursuing the death penalty. Annalize has been fucked many times, but this last season has really established itself as the ultimate antihero in a brilliant way. This character has always been followed in an attractive, complex, compelling way. This episode makes good use of this power. Annalize Keating is a force to be reckoned with.

An impossible team game is even more exciting. Vivian, a very inappropriate character, shows herself again. This time, he allegedly asked Annalize for help. Annalize is right to be suspicious. Vivian hates him. Vivian has played him before. But Vivian wants to protect Jabrayil first and foremost, and is the only person who knows that the FBI is behind Fabria’s death.

In all this, Jabrayil’s position is mixed. There’s Vivian, too. When he says that Frank is threatening his life, he understands and fills it with Hannah. Do you remember Hannah? Sam’s sister? The show loves to bring in random family members to increase their share of existing story lines. Vivia’s integration in this episode is a bit tidy, but it’s also a way to bridge the gap between Sam’s past life and her present. He reiterates that many things are in danger when it comes to all these crimes. Thus, it has affected the lives of many people. Crime, death, lies – all of these have ripple effects. How to get rid of crime often becomes unbearable in attempts to tie all the ropes, and there is a sense of madness. The combination of chaos was explained with every lie. None of this is in vain.

Connor thinks he is being persecuted and is never told if he is right. Does not matter; opportunity point. Paranoia courses from the veins of this episode. Even after expelling Gabriel, Michaela, Connor, and Oliver know he’s probably right. They made a deal with Satan.

When he raises his hand to Frank Xavier and tries to get the truth out of him, despair reaches a wheel. Classic Frank uses it as a tool to end violence. It reappears when former Xavier Frank retains his original guilt against Annalize. These latest episodes go back in time and are actually impressive. There are broom gaps and weak spots along the way, but in the end he finds clever and visceral ways on how to get rid of Crime, make sense of past events, and then make a real contribution to the present. Even the fact that Annalize faces the death penalty has a special weight in the judiciary, given all the work she has done to oppose the death penalty and racism. Especially exploits the work here and why not? How to get rid of crime is sometimes shaken when it comes to character motivation, but the motives in this episode are crystal clear.

Speaking of random family members, Michaela’s father knocks on her door when she finds out she’s thinking of returning her contract. He tried to warn Annalize about his strength, referring to his history. Most of the characters in this show are somehow in orbit around Annalize, and most have had bad experiences with it. He is the common denominator of the turmoil in this show. He is still not a villain, but in an effective position as an antihero. But then there is chaos. He has touched the lives of many people and everything is happening now. It has been the most attractive show for a while. Even Nate finds herself in a situation where Annalize can help, and she hates Annalize more now.

The paranoia and trust issues that pervade the show often result in characters acting in their own interests, which can make the show fragmented and irritating. When everyone is for themselves, it is difficult for everyone as a follower to take root. However, in this episode, the paranoia has reached a point where people need to get together, and this makes things even more interesting. The FBI clearly helps focus on a villain and characters. Connor and Michaela finally try to get back on Annalise’s side, and she pushes them back, but they admit to being informative and admit that they have been manipulated by the FBI. It doesn’t matter to Connor and Michaela Annalize, they know they need her. All the impossible cooperation he plays in this episode gives a new urgency to the confrontation, connects the destinies of the characters. This is chaos, but it is the most chaos that has been demonstrated for a long time.

Annalize accuses Connor and Michaela of celebrating, and is really the person who always celebrates them. I never said he was a hero. Annalize surprisingly occupies a spotted area with no heroes, no villains, no victims. It is true when he says he does not deserve to die. He is right in claiming that he was accused of crimes he did not commit. Tegan sees Annalize clearly. He knows he is not perfect, but he also knows that the FBI does not deserve to be associated with him. How to get rid of crime is sometimes confusingly confusing, but gray areas are also the best parts.

Acute observations

I love that Tega is such a nerd. Refers to Game Of Thrones first, then Star Trek.

In this post, Robert Tegan is looking for Annalize when he doesn’t like it. Tegan absolutely loves Annalize.

“Any girl in the fantasy of the girl you’re cooking at the head of that hetero” … this Stray Observations section is entirely dedicated to Tegan.

Because Tegan is a very good lawyer! Thanks to him, the death penalty is finally removed from the table.

