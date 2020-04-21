Promotions: Buy new Anker accessories for sale with $ 7 USB hub, $ 11 wall charger and $ 12 portable battery

The latest sales of Anker products began this week at Amazon, allowing shoppers to save on wall chargers, wireless chargers, lightning and USB-C cables, portable batteries and more. Anker’s new discounts offer exceptionally low prices for these accessories, starting at just $ 6.99 for a 4-port USB hub.

As with previous Anker discounts, you’ll find a sales mix that has been applied automatically and some that require a coupon code. For the latter sale, we have listed all the codes in the list below, so be sure to look for the full event on Amazon before these prices expire.

Wall chargers

Wireless chargers

Cables

Mixed

Supposedly ready to launch new AirPods, possibly next month

Jon Prosser, according to YouTube’s Page Front Tech technique, is ready to announce the new generation of AirPods reportedly announced at Apple’s rumored event in March. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch next month, although its timing is still uncertain.

The first magic keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On videos appears online

The first magic keyboard for iPad Pro orders started for customers ahead of schedule, and some posted hands-on videos online. Two iPad Pro users have posted seven videos online so far that provide a first insight into the iPad Pro’s new Magic Keyboard.

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show slimmer design, smaller closures, LiDAR camera and more

The YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they claim Apple has not released so far in its “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” a demonstration based on allegedly leaked CAD designs.

Allegedly leaked ‘iPhone 12’ Schematics Show speaker, integrated into the frame to achieve a slimmer degree

Jon Prosser, a Twitter messenger, shared an image that appears to be Apple’s unpublished “iPhone 12” sketch, showing a smaller notch than what is currently found on iPhones with a face ID.

The new iPhone SE ad strangely satisfies the protective film

Peeling off the protective film on the new iPhone has always been a strangely satisfying part of the boxing, in that it has become a bit meme, and now Apple is starting to have fun.

Apple shared a short ad about the new iPhone SE, which revolves around a man slowly pulling the protective film off the device:

Apple is sharing new documentation on making its own face shield

Apple recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face. The support document mentions that face shields can only be manufactured by an expert.

Apple is sharing the new floating iPad Pro’s video-enhanced magic keyboard

Apple today shared a new ad called “Float” highlighting the new 2020 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard. The video of a colorful hummingbird flies on the same color iPad Pro display that comes with the Magic Keyboard.

OnePlus 8 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

OnePlus this week launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro software, which offer high-end specifications and features at a lower cost than many of its competitors.

We got our hands on one of the OnePlus 8 Pro devices and thought we’d see how it measures the iPhone 11 Pro Max in our latest YouTube video.

