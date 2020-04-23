Promotions: Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 models, up to $ 280 off, in Woot’s new Flash promotion

Woot’s latest flash sale focuses on refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 4, available in both 40 and 44mm sizes. These discounts only apply to Apple Watch Series 4 Wi-Fi models, as mobile phone models quickly run out at Woot.

Note: MacRumors is a affiliate of Woot. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we can get a small amount to help keep the site running.

Price of 40 mm models $ 279.99and you can get it in a pink gold case with the Pink Sport Band or in a silver case with the White Sport Band. Each Apple Watch Series 4 model has 16GB of internal storage that you can use to store music on portable devices.

Price of 44 mm models $ 299.99, and come with a black sports band in both the aforementioned standards and the Space Sport gray aluminum case. Since the Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can get free shipping if they purchase one of the 4 Series today.

These refurbished Apple Watch models are expected to have moderate wear and tear, which can include scratches, dents, and damping. Woot promises that in addition to their physical appearance, they have been tested in full operational condition.

To hunt for more discounts, visit the Apple Deals roundup, where we review the best Apple offers from the past week.

Best stories

Apple is sharing the new floating iPad Pro’s video-enhanced magic keyboard

Apple today shared a new ad called “Float” highlighting the new 2020 iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard. The video of a colorful hummingbird flies on the same color iPad Pro display that comes with the Magic Keyboard.

The humming and floating of the hummingbird refers to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which “floats” above the keyboard and has a magnetic connector …

Supposedly ready to launch new AirPods, possibly next month

Jon Prosser, according to YouTube’s Page Front Tech technique, is ready to announce the new generation of AirPods reportedly announced at Apple’s rumored event in March. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch next month, although its timing is still uncertain.

It is currently unclear which new features of Apple’s next-generation AirPods will sport. One…

Allegedly leaked ‘iPhone 12’ Schematics Show speaker, integrated into the frame to achieve a slimmer degree

Jon Prosser, a Twitter messenger, shared an image that appears to be Apple’s unpublished “iPhone 12” sketch, showing a smaller notch than what is currently found on iPhones with a face ID.

The first image looks like a CAD illustration photo that was occasionally leaked by Apple’s shipping partners. The second image seems to be based on the first sketch and draws the …

The iPhone SE Plus has been postponed until the second half of 2021

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple may postpone the larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021.

In an earlier note, Kuo said Apple is working on an “iPhone SE Plus” that will be released in the first half of 2021, but now thinks Apple will “likely postpone” this new model later, in 2021. The current iPhone SE has predicted that Apple …

Lower-priced 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad models announce second half of 2020

Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production starting in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report noticed by Mac Otakara. Apple is likely to achieve this screen size by simply reducing the front panel thickness of the current 21.5-inch iMac.

According to the report, the new iMac has many lower-priced …

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show slimmer design, smaller closures, LiDAR camera and more

The YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they claim Apple has not released so far in its “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” a demo based on allegedly leaked CAD designs.

The most important thing about CADs is that they line up with rumors that Apple’s new iPhone will take a lot of design guidance from the iPad Pro. The sketches show a square stainless steel frame …

Release of Sony 2020 LED and OLED TV series with support for HomeKit and AirPlay 2

Sony today announced the pricing and availability of its new 2020 LED and OLED TVs, which it announced at CES in January to support AirPlay 2. Selected Sony TVs will receive the Apple TV app sometime in 2020, but Sony has yet to confirm it. start date.

Several new televisions are available from Sony, all of which support the Apple HomeKit platform and AirPlay 2. …

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV and more coming this year

Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently picked up Periscope’s followers ’questions about Apple’s product design. Gurman’s sources are generally very reliable, and the reporter is known for the history of Apple’s stories, so we took the opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near future.

Not surprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called …

. [TagsToTranslate] offers