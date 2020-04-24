Promotions: Verizon continues to offer great discounts on AirPods Pro and iPhone XS cases

Verizon has some ongoing deals until the end of the week and is offering one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on the Apple AirPods Pro: $ 224.99, down from $ 249.00. This deal is about $ 10 more than Amazon’s own sales and is currently at the best price available online.

Note: MacRumors is a affiliate of Verizon. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we can get a small amount to help keep the site running.

Unlike last week, you will see the discount applied before entering the checkout on Verizon. You can ship AirPods Pro for free if you choose two-day shipping, and certain Verizon locations also support free shipping and pick-up at the store.

In addition, Verizon is offering several solid discounts on Apple iPhone XS leather and silicone cases. These stores also started last week and the carrier kept stocks in stock.

IPhone XS leather case price: $ 19.99, down from $ 49.99 and available in Sunset Orange, Lilac and Midnight Blue. The price of the Silicone case is also $ 19.99and is available in (Product) Red, White, Midnight Blue and Pacific Green.

There are some discounts on leather cases and silicone cases for the iPhone SE that also fit the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. The cost of silicone cases $ 26.24 and the cost of leather cases $ 33.74, and each is available in several colors, such as black, white, midnight blue, pink sand, and more.

Stick to our best deals on Apple products and related accessories with the best discounts available this week.

. (TagsToTranslate) Featured offers