Promotions: Woot returns with a new flash promotion on refurbished iPhones, starting at $ 120 for the iPhone 7

Woot is back today with a new refurbished iPhone that will be on sale from next $ 119.99. This price is for the 32GB iPhone 7 and you can choose a 128GB model for $ 134.99 or 256GB for $ 159.99.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate of Woot. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we can get a small amount to help keep the site running.

IPhone 7 Plus starts when: $ 179.99 32GB memory card and has multiple storage options. The 128GB model is priced at $ 199.99 and the 256GB is priced at $ 229.99.

Up to 64GB iPhone 8 is not suitable $ 189.99 today at Woot, and increasing the storage to 256GB will cost $ 229.99. Only one model of the iPhone 8 Plus is for sale: the 64GB price, which costs: $ 239.99.

As part of the Woot discount event, the iPhone X (from $ 399.99), the iPhone XR (from $ 419.99), the iPhone XS (from $ 449.99) and the iPhone XS Max are on sale ($ 539.99). These iPhones are expected to have moderate wear, but have been tested to ensure that they are fully operational with batteries with a capacity of at least 85%.

Best stories

Leaker says the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will arrive next month

Apple will unveil a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May, codenamed J223, based on contributions from YouTuber and executive Jon Prosser. Note: This is an upgrade to the current 13 ”, so upgrading to a larger 14” display is a great option – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser), April 4, 2020 Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple’s new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models plans to release. with scissor keyboard …

IOS 14 Home screen can offer widgets, wallpaper customization

For the first time, iOS 14 may offer home screen widgets and wallpaper customization for 9to5Mac and Twitter user DongleBookPro.

Apple is said to be working on implementing widgets that can be moved freely, such as icons on the home screen of the iPhone and iPad, for the very first time. The service is said to be codenamed “avocado” and no further details are available. It was also …

Key Stories: Apple leaks iPhone SE and AirTags, Apple buys Dark Sky and more

With the calendar dragging on until this week in April, we’ve once again seen a number of leaks and rumors, notably Apple itself, which includes some references to a long-rumored product: a new budget iPhone SE and AirTags battery trackers.

Subscribe to MacRumors YouTube to watch more videos. Apple has also acquired the popular weather app, Dark Sky, while the Amazon Prime Video app now allows …

Apple Music in 2019 was the second largest global music streaming service

According to new estimates shared by Counterpoint Research today, the number of global online streaming subscriptions increased by 32% in 2019 compared to the same period last year, reaching 358 million subscribers.

Spotify was the market leader with 31% of total revenue and 35% of total paid subscriptions, while Apple Music took second place with a 24% share …

More links to Apple’s upcoming cheap iPhone will appear Online

Further links to Apple’s upcoming low-cost iPhone have appeared on the Internet, one on the Chinese e-commerce website and the other on Verizon’s smartphone trading site.

Detecting the MySmartPrice tech blog, Chinese retailer JD.com has released Apple’s so-called “iPhone 9” placeholder, which contains tiny images of a veiled smartphone, but except that there is no particularly revealing …

The New York Times, IFTTT, medium and other applications will apply to log in to Apple before the June 30 deadline

Apps with the sign-in feature, including The New York Times, IFTTT, Medium, and others, will continue to use the Apple feature to secure Apple sign-in before the June 30 deadline. To support this feature, the deadline for these applications was recently. extended from 30 April.

Apple’s sign-in, first introduced in iOS 13, allows users to create accounts for apps and websites using Apple ID. …

Apple offers deep discounts for employees on HomePod, Beats headphones and more

Apple is offering significant discounts to employees on products that include HomePod and Beats headphones, according to the details of the stores shared by MacGeneration and 9to5Mac.

Apple reportedly accounts for the Beats headset and HomePod toolkit and provides them to employees through an internal work program. The HomePod is available at a 50 percent discount and is priced at $ 149.50 …

The new cheap ‘iPhone SE’ could be launched as soon as tomorrow

A new report from 9to5Mac says Apple’s new low-cost iPhone will be launched as early as Friday, April 3, citing a tip from a “very reliable reader”. The site says that while it may not be certain when it will be released, “Apple may reveal and begin orders for the new iPhone soon tomorrow.” The iPhone 8 Apple claims to plan to draw a new iPhone that …

EPIX is available for free through Apple TV channels until May 2, no subscription required

EPIX currently offers free access to a catalog of movies and TV shows through the TV app’s Apple TV Channels service, and a number of additional features also offer extended free trials. When navigating to the Apple TV application, users will notice that EPIX is listed in the “My Channels” section. Instead of offering an extended trial, EPIX where users must first register …

. (TagsToTranslate) offers