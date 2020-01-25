Proof Liverpool has not bought the title and further embarrassment for Manchester United

Liverpool is approaching its first championship title in 30 years and waiting for the fans has paid off.

They are 13 points ahead of second-placed Man City with two games in hand and have only lost two points throughout the season.

Getty Images – Getty

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp has built one of the most respected teams in Europe over the past four years.

They are the current European champions, but what they most desire is another championship title.

They have never won the Premier League even though they have been around several times, but somehow managed to throw it away.

Liverpool has managed to secure the players needed to win the title on the transfer market.

According to Adrian Durham, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson deserves to be named Player of the Year this season

They have also spent significantly less than some of their rivals in the 30 years since they won the First Division.

Here you can see how much each of the six best teams spent in this period.

Chelsea – £ 1.719 billion

2.Man City – £ 1,716bn

3. Man United – £ 1,373 billion

4.Liverpool – £ 1,274bn

5. Arsenal – £ 970 million

6.Tottenham – £ 927m

Liverpool has signed 218 different contracts that cost more than £ 1.2bn for transfer fees alone.

The work of Jürgen Klopp, Sports Director Michael Edwards, Recruiting Manager Dave Fallows and Chief Scout Barry Hunter has started to bear fruit in the past 18 months.

They reached the Champions League final in the 2017/18 season and were able to secure the sixth title the following year.

Getty Images – Getty

Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool’s record signature

The Reds would have won the Premier League last season if there hadn’t been an equally impressive Man City campaign in which the teams ended up with 97 and 98 points, respectively.

That record would have been enough to win the title in every Premier League season except the last two.

Liverpool’s 10 highest paid transfer fees

1.Virgil van Dijk – £ 75m (2018)

2.Alisson Becker – £ 65m (2018)

3.Naby Keita – £ 52.75m (2018)

4.Mohamed Salah – £ 43.9m (2017)

5.Fabinho – £ 43.7m (2018)

6.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – £ 35m (2017)

7.Andy Carroll – £ 35 million (2011)

8.Christian Benteke – £ 32.5m (2015)

9.Sadio Mane – £ 30m (2016)

10.Roberto Firmino – £ 29m (2015)

Liverpool have put a lot of money into forming this squad for the past three seasons, but the success rate is remarkable.

Loris Karius might be the one who could be called a flop, but it only cost £ 5.58m from Mainz.

The £ 75m for Virgil van Dijk and the £ 56m for Alisson Becker were well spent.

Plus James Milner and Joel Matip participated in free transfers, while Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson cost £ 4.4m and £ 8.1m, respectively.

Liverpool has worked wisely and with Klopp at the helm to bring everything together while they remain on their way to a record-breaking season.