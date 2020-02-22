[properties:-what-you-can-buy-for-$one-hundred-ninety,000-$195,000]

Employees experiences
Near
SUMNER
391 Tapestry Spot, Unit 105, Gallatin
Year developed: 2007
Square feet: 1,440
Selling price: $192,000
Description: Crafted in 2007, this two-story has three bedrooms and 2.five baths, a hearth, a deck, and off the street parking.
A lot more photos: https://realestate.tennessean.com/property/TN/Gallatin/zip/Cypress-Gardens-Sub-Resub/391-Tapestry-Pl-Device-105/5e32c51b2fe35443d20013c5/
DAVIDSON
809 Bradburn Village Way #194, Antioch
Year created: 2020
Sq. ft: one,307
Selling price: $193,990
Description: New building property characteristics granite kitchen countertops, white vinyl privacy fencing all over patio, blinds on all home windows, upgraded kitchen area appliances, 9-foot ceilings on 1st flooring, upgraded carpet, trey ceiling in master bedroom, double vanity and 5-foot shower in learn bathtub and laminate flooring on entire initially ground.
A lot more photos: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Antioch/zip/4-Corners%2C-Bradburn-Village/809-Bradburn-Village-Way-%23194/5e49dc6ac45a781c100000d9/
ROBERTSON
3558 Flewellyn Road, Springfield
Yr created: 1969
Square ft: 1,325
Price: $194,900
Description: This 3 bedroom, a person bath home on acre great deal with a person car connected garage options hardwood floors, kitchen island, big den that has place for household workplace or individual study locations. Laundry home has separate sink and loads of shelving. Household has straightforward accessibility to Nashville and Clarksville.
Additional photos: https://realestate.tennessean.com/assets/TN/Springfield/zip/None/3558-Flewellyn-Rd/5e32c8482fe35443d2002f43/
