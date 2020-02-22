[properties:-what-you-can-buy-for-$one-hundred-ninety,000-$195,000]

Near

SUMNER

391 Tapestry Spot, Unit 105, Gallatin

Year developed: 2007

Square feet: 1,440

Selling price: $192,000

Description: Crafted in 2007, this two-story has three bedrooms and 2.five baths, a hearth, a deck, and off the street parking.

A lot more photos: https://realestate.tennessean.com/property/TN/Gallatin/zip/Cypress-Gardens-Sub-Resub/391-Tapestry-Pl-Device-105/5e32c51b2fe35443d20013c5/

DAVIDSON

809 Bradburn Village Way #194, Antioch

Year created: 2020

Sq. ft: one,307

Selling price: $193,990

Description: New building property characteristics granite kitchen countertops, white vinyl privacy fencing all over patio, blinds on all home windows, upgraded kitchen area appliances, 9-foot ceilings on 1st flooring, upgraded carpet, trey ceiling in master bedroom, double vanity and 5-foot shower in learn bathtub and laminate flooring on entire initially ground.

A lot more photos: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Antioch/zip/4-Corners%2C-Bradburn-Village/809-Bradburn-Village-Way-%23194/5e49dc6ac45a781c100000d9/

ROBERTSON

3558 Flewellyn Road, Springfield

Yr created: 1969

Square ft: 1,325

Price: $194,900

Description: This 3 bedroom, a person bath home on acre great deal with a person car connected garage options hardwood floors, kitchen island, big den that has place for household workplace or individual study locations. Laundry home has separate sink and loads of shelving. Household has straightforward accessibility to Nashville and Clarksville.

Additional photos: https://realestate.tennessean.com/assets/TN/Springfield/zip/None/3558-Flewellyn-Rd/5e32c8482fe35443d2002f43/

