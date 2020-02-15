[properties:-what-you-get-for-$450,000-$460,000]

Workers reviews
DAVIDSON
1010 S. 16th Ave, 407, Nashville
12 months constructed: 2008
Sq. toes: one,330
Rate: $450,000
Description: Two-bed room, two-tub downtown corner unit apartment options roomy rooms, non-public balcony, gated garage parking, 10 ft ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. In just walking length to dining places and outlets in Edgehill, the Gulch, 12 South, Hillsboro Village, midtown and downtown.
RUTHERFORD
2179 Veranda Place, Murfreesboro
12 months created: 2000
Sq. toes: three,971
Rate: $454,900
Description: Courtyard, all-brick home in a gated neighborhood attributes masters down and up, claw-foot tub, custom made closet devices, up-to-date kitchen, granite, significant butcher block island, stainless Viking appliances, covered porch and balcony and 3-vehicle garage.
WILSON
109 Chalford Place, Lebanon
Year crafted: 2006
Sq. ft: four,400
Rate: $459,900
Description: Four bedrooms, three entire baths,one 50 % bathtub, master on key, two more bedrooms on major, granite countertops, massive island. Personal backyard. Parking for an RV or boats.
