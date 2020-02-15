[properties:-what-you-get-for-$450,000-$460,000]

Shut

Autoplay Display Thumbnails Show Captions Very last SlideUp coming Slide

DAVIDSON

1010 S. 16th Ave, 407, Nashville

12 months constructed: 2008

Sq. toes: one,330

Rate: $450,000

Description: Two-bed room, two-tub downtown corner unit apartment options roomy rooms, non-public balcony, gated garage parking, 10 ft ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. In just walking length to dining places and outlets in Edgehill, the Gulch, 12 South, Hillsboro Village, midtown and downtown.

A lot more images: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Nashville/zip/Edgehill,-10-Ten-On-The-Row/1010-S-16th-Ave/5da0b6bf2fe35456d500014e/

GET THE Newest UPDATES: Download the totally free Tennessean application on your cell device

RUTHERFORD

2179 Veranda Place, Murfreesboro

12 months created: 2000

Sq. toes: three,971

Rate: $454,900

Description: Courtyard, all-brick home in a gated neighborhood attributes masters down and up, claw-foot tub, custom made closet devices, up-to-date kitchen, granite, significant butcher block island, stainless Viking appliances, covered porch and balcony and 3-vehicle garage.

Extra photographs: https://realestate.tennessean.com/house/TN/Murfreesboro/zip/Stratford-Hall-Sec-1/2179-Veranda-Pl/5ddf8d6ec45a784e7600005c/

Stay up to date on real estate and progress news: Indication up for The Tennessean’s enterprise newsletter to get updates proper in your inbox.

WILSON

109 Chalford Place, Lebanon

Year crafted: 2006

Sq. ft: four,400

Rate: $459,900

Description: Four bedrooms, three entire baths,one 50 % bathtub, master on key, two more bedrooms on major, granite countertops, massive island. Personal backyard. Parking for an RV or boats.

Much more pics: https://realestate.tennessean.com/residence/TN/Lebanon/zip/Chalford-Hill/109-Chalford-Pl/5d7591a32fe35442170000a2/

Read or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/revenue/2020/02/15/properties-what-you-get-450-000-460-000-all-around-nashville/4729156002/