Property Before Darkish Interviews with Jim Sturgess & Far more!

CS Video clip: Household Right before Dark interviews with Jim Sturgess & extra!

ComingSoon.net got the chance to capture up with Home Just before Dark stars Jim Sturgess (Challenging Sunshine) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Undertaking), executive producer and director Jon M. Chu and executive producer and co-creator Dana Fox to talk about the Apple Tv set+ series. Our interviews with the group can be considered in the player below!

Relevant: Home Prior to Dim Featurette Can take You Inside Apple Tv set+’s Most recent Collection

Home Before Dark is motivated by the lifestyle of 11-yr-previous Hilde Lysiak and will comply with the young lady as she moves to a compact lakeside town with her family members and reveals a chilly case that the town and her father have worked challenging to preserve buried.

Lysiak is a child reporter in Selinsgrove, PA, who obtained fame two decades back when she reported on the murder of one of her neighbors and been given criticism for getting this sort of a younger reporter masking a grisly criminal offense, to which she’s defended herself by pointing out not only how focused she is to journalism, but also to the point she experienced ideal quotes and resources for her story.

In addition to Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, the sequence will also star Abby Miller (The Sinner), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Michael Weston (Psych), Kylie Rogers (Pores and skin) and Joelle Carter (Justified).

Similar: Defending Jacob Trailer Starring Chris Evans & Jaeden Martell

The series is directed and executive developed by Jon M. Chu (Nuts Prosperous Asians). It is also becoming produced by Nameless Content material (Really do not Fear, He Will not Get Significantly on Foot) and is designed by Dana Fox (Ben and Kate) and Dara Resnik (Castle) with Fox and Resnik also serving as showrunners.

Residence In advance of Dark premiered on April 3 to really optimistic opinions from critics and audiences alike for its intriguing central secret and the performances of its solid, specifically Prince in the direct purpose. The sequence is available for streaming on Apple Tv set+ now!