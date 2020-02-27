property-left-riddled-with-bullets-just-after-man-has-several-hours-extended-standoff-with-lemoore-law-enforcement

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) — Numerous gunshots had been read Friday evening in a Lemoore neighborhood on Hazelwood and Sara Travel.

“I personally assumed there was a guy managing close to and capturing individuals,” stated neighbor Nick Foster.

Detectives say the male inside of the property, 41-12 months-previous Teddy Mata, was intoxicated and armed with two guns.

Mata commenced firing at officers when they arrived.

Bullets flew across the street into Jesse Ortiz’ property.

“When I walked in right here there was harm everywhere you go, there was glass all over the place,” he explained.

Ortiz and most of his spouse and children were being in the backyard when it transpired. 1 of his sons was inside.

“I yelled in here, get out of the home,” Ortiz mentioned.

Ortiz speedily received his loved ones into their vehicle and took off.

Police say the complete neighborhood experienced to be evacuated at one stage they had no other selection but to use an armored vehicle to get people today to protection.

“Just very grateful, lucky that my spouse and children was Alright and I obtained them out on time and no person was wounded and nobody was harm,” Ortiz explained.

Following about six hrs it all arrived to an close.

According to detectives, Mata exited the house and a K9 officer took him down.

The community have to now offer with lasting impacts.

At least 15 bullets strike Ortiz’ home. They penetrated his son’s bedroom, their front doorway, living home and even shattered their backdoor.

“It was like what can I do? I am just glad we were not in the house,” Ortiz stated.

Law enforcement say no just one was hit by gunfire and only Mata experienced to be hospitalized.

Ortiz says the only detail he can do now is restore damages and attempt to move past the terrifying evening.

Lemoore Law enforcement say that Mata faces various costs, which includes tried murder. He will be booked into the Kings County Jail after he’s released from the clinic.