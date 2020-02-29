property-passes-sweeping-anti-vaping-laws

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The United States Property handed laws this 7 days that supporters say will support minimize the number of teens working with e-cigarettes.

The U.S. Surgeon General has declared teenager cigarette smoking fees an epidemic and quite a few lawmakers say the White House’s current action to prevent teen cigarette smoking did not go virtually significantly ample.

U.S. Representatives Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ) say the system would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco merchandise, which include menthol cigarettes. It would outlaw on the web revenue of e-cigarettes and force e-cigarette producers to shell out new taxes.

Pallone claimed the monthly bill was a “multi-prong strategy that tackles all the reasons and strategies that youngsters are employing the solutions.”

Schakowsky urged lawmakers to “pass this laws for our young children.”

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) claims the tax will support the Food and drug administration control e-cigarette product sales.

“That then gives us the sources from a general public overall health epidemic point of view to deal with this,” she reported. “Kids are having addicted.”

Five Republicans voted certainly on the invoice, which experienced overpowering Democratic guidance. However, 17 Democrats voted in opposition to the legislation.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) suggests the monthly bill would have unintended consequences in minority communities exactly where menthol cigarettes are particularly well-known.

“Law enforcement would have an supplemental rationale to stop and frisk menthol tobacco people simply because menthol would be deemed illegal under this ban,” Clarke explained.

U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) led the Republican opposition to the invoice, calling it authorities overreach that penalizes lawful grownup tobacco buyers though disregarding flavored marijuana products and solutions.

“What it does is make lawful products and solutions for grownups unlawful,” Walden reported. “But you can even now go to the pot store and get this.”

The laws now heads to the Senate. The White Residence states it will veto the program.

Most up-to-date FROM NEXSTAR DC BUREAU: