PropertyGuru: Bank Negara’s key interest rate for overnight stays is weighing on the real estate market money

KUALA LUMPUR, January 23 – The drop in Bank Negara Malaysia’s overnight policy rate (OPR) from 3.0 percent to 2.75 percent will stimulate the country’s property market, said PropertyGuru Malaysia’s country manager Sheldon Fernandez.

He said that although the OPR rate cut has minimal impact on mortgage rates, it is still a silver lining for industry players, largely overlooked in the 2020 budget.

“The timing of the (OPR) revision is surprising, however, as many analysts expected a constant OPR of three percent by January and some forecasts extend this to the middle of the year.

“It is still a blessing for Malaysian home seekers facing the challenges of affordability, availability, and housing finance as a step toward a more conducive credit environment,” he said in a statement today.

During a similar rate cut by the central bank in May last year, loan approvals rose by 13 percent. Yesterday’s decision by BNM could improve the mood of potential buyers.

The most recent OPR cut, according to Fernandez, was made against the backdrop of overpriced real estate, often caused by loan refusal, which led to housing overhang in the real estate sector.

The situation he added had undermined the younger generation’s desire to own a house and forced the government to focus on affordable housing.

PropertyGuru Malaysia, he said, found that 63 percent of Malaysians believed the government hadn’t done enough to make houses in the country affordable.

“However, 30 percent said they didn’t have to apply for affordable housing arrangements yet, and three percent said they didn’t know they existed,” added Fernandez.

According to the National Property Information Center (NAPIC), the residential overhang in the third quarter of 2019 was 31,092 units, which is the number of units not sold nine months after the start.

A recent consumer sentiment survey conducted by PropertyGuru found that pricing and affordability concerns are among the factors responsible for the slow acceptance of these units.

The survey also found that many flat seekers have not applied or are unaware of the numerous housing projects and funding initiatives that are designed to help these communities buy houses. – Bernama