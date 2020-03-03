proposal-to-create-new-residences-in-certain-clovis-area-going-through-backlash

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — The pecan orchard just outdoors of the Clovis town boundaries could soon make way for new houses.

Developer Leo Wilson is hunting to turn the land in close proximity to the northeast corner of Shepherd and Sunnyside into housing, but not everyone is on board with the proposed project.

“I retain that it is really way too rapid to make this form of decision,” suggests Jill Poulsen. “We need further data.”

The Clovis Town Council is scheduled to hear a ask for from Wilson Monday evening to think about an modification to the city’s “Sphere of Influence” to allow houses to be designed on the 75-acre plot of land.

The orchard now sits in county assets and would will need to be annexed into the Metropolis of Clovis.

Poulsen is expected to be a part of other neighbors to voice their worries all through the assembly.

“The Metropolis of Clovis comes up with a master plan every handful of a long time, and commonly they wait around until eventually the up coming time they come up with a learn approach to make a transform like this,” Poulsen claimed. “This is not a normal point to inquire to have the sphere of affect changed.”

According to the city, formal requests to change the Sphere Of Influence outside the house of the master plan procedure due to the fact they are pricey and time-consuming.

“Due to the fact this is a ask for from an applicant, we have a responsibility to vet that,” suggests senior planner Ricky Caperton. “Component of undertaking that is bringing that request to the council to offer staff members path to possibly shift forward or not.”