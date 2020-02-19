[Proposal would insert a floor to workplace tower around Union Station]

With a sizable new workplace lease in hand, a downtown developer has proposed introducing a floor to an business office tower below construction near Union Station.

Riverside Financial investment & Development proposed a zoning amendment that would include one floor to the forthcoming BMO Tower at 320 S. Canal St. With the addition, the making will have 50 occupied flooring, with a 51st floor at the top rated for mechanical machines.

The proposal was submitted to the Town Council on Wednesday and referred to the zoning committee.

Kent Swanson, executive vice president at Riverside, reported the alter for the setting up displays strong demand from customers from foreseeable future tenants. The regulation agency Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, at this time at 311 S. Wacker Dr., claimed Wednesday it has leased 105,000 sq. feet at BMO Tower.

At one.56 million square toes, the tower is about 50% leased, Swanson reported. Other principal tenants involve BMO Harris and the regulation organization Chapman & Cutler. The setting up is anticipated to open up in 2022.

Swanson explained Riverside has contemplated an added ground in the tower for some time. He claimed the developer will make an supplemental contribution to the city’s Community Option Fund, which supports professional expenditure in the South, Southwest and West sides. The sum is to be calculated.

The zoning amendment revises a planned advancement accepted in 2018. The tower replaces a parking garage.